Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow. They discussed bilateral economic and security issues and reaffirmed the U.S.-Thai alliance and their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

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