Three company leaders paid approximately $418,000 to exercise warrants and retained the shares acquired. Their increased holdings arrive as NexoBrid gains commercial traction and EscharEx approaches its next Phase 3 checkpoint.

MediWound's (NASDAQ: MDWD) chief executive, chairman and another director have increased their ordinary shareholdings, paying a combined $418,237 in cash to acquire 31,038 ordinary shares through warrant exercises disclosed in November 12 filings.

Chairman Nachum“Homi” Shamir acquired 16,336 shares for approximately $220,128. Chief Executive Officer Ofer Gonen acquired 8,168 for roughly $110,064, while director David Morton Fox acquired 6,534 for about $88,046. Their respective filings, disclosures and reports each state that the exercise price was paid in cash and that none of the shares acquired was sold.

These were exercises of existing warrants at $13.475 per share, ahead of their November 28 expiration. That approaching deadline provides context for the timing. The transactions put additional personal capital into a company whose approved burn treatment is gaining users while its next drug targets a much broader wound-care opportunity.

The Chairman Has Built Billion-Dollar Healthcare Businesses

Shamir brings an unusually relevant history to this stage of MediWound's development. He was chairman, president and CEO of Luminex before its $1.8 billion acquisition by DiaSorin in 2021. Before that, he led Given Imaging through its $1 billion acquisition by Covidien in 2014, according to MediWound's announcement of his appointment.

Shamir's background spans the work that follows a medical breakthrough: establishing products in clinical practice, expanding their use and building businesses around them. At MediWound, that experience accompanies a fresh personal cash commitment.

At MediWound, that commercial transition is already visible in NexoBrid, its FDA-approved treatment that uses enzymes to remove dead tissue from deep partial-thickness and full-thickness thermal burns. Removing that tissue is an important step in treating the injury. NexoBrid gives clinicians a drug-based approach to a task traditionally associated with surgical removal.

Hospitals Are Coming Back for More

North American commercial partner Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) reported record quarterly NexoBrid commercial revenue of $2.3 million in the third quarter, up 54% from a year earlier and 46% from the previous quarter. A separate $3 million in federal procurement revenue brought total NexoBrid revenue at Vericel to $5.3 million.

The adoption pattern adds weight to those numbers. MediWound's November 12 update said more than 80 burn centers had ordered NexoBrid, with approximately 70 placing repeat orders. More new ordering centers were added through the first nine months of 2026 than during all of 2025.

Repeat orders matter because a novel treatment has to earn a place in hospital routines. The expanding base of returning customers suggests that NexoBrid is moving from initial use toward more established clinical practice.

The Next Drug Targets Wounds That Refuse to Heal

Investigational EscharEx aims to extend MediWound's enzymatic approach into chronic wounds, where dead tissue can obstruct the healing process for weeks or months. Its initial target is venous leg ulcers, wounds associated with impaired blood return from the legs.

A published exploratory analysis of Phase 2 data compared 46 EscharEx patients with eight treated with collagenase ointment SANTYL. Within two weeks, 50% of EscharEx patients achieved complete removal of dead tissue and complete coverage with healthy granulation tissue, versus none in the small SANTYL subgroup. Those findings provide a rationale for the larger pivotal study now underway.

The Phase 3 VALUE trial targets 216 patients across approximately 40 sites. MediWound expects enrollment completion and an interim sample-size reassessment by the end of the first quarter of 2027. That checkpoint concerns the study's size; it is distinct from the final efficacy readout.

The broader ambition includes diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers. An independent consulting firm's assessment, reported by MediWound, estimates $1.05 billion in potential annual U.S. peak sales across the three indications, contingent on further development, approvals and commercial execution.

On its recent earnings call, MediWound highlighted that its CEO and board members holding warrants had exercised them. As the filings show, the leaders detailed above put their own cash into additional shares. The call also noted a further commitment: participants had agreed to lockup restrictions. Directors and executives accepted 60-day limits on selling in connection with the November offering, subject to exceptions. That reinforces the alignment story: leadership increased its holdings while accepting contractual limits on cashing out.

The cash commitments draw attention to a company advancing on two fronts: hospitals returning to its approved burn drug, and a pivotal study testing whether its approach can reach chronic wounds. The next checkpoint is expected by March 2027. Expansion into that larger market depends on clinical results and approval, but MediWound's leaders now hold more shares as that opportunity is tested.

Recent News Highlights from MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD)

MediWound Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

MediWound Announces Closing of $17.25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Ordinary Shares

MediWound Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering of Ordinary Shares

MediWound Awarded Additional $3.3 Million from U.S. Department of War to Advance Room-Temperature-Stable Formulation of NexoBrid

Independent DSMB Recommends MediWound's EscharEx Phase III VALUE Study Continue Without Modification

MediWound to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

MediWound Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

MediWound to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

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