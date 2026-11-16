Leading tiremaker offers new learning management system for passenger and light truck (PCLT) and truck, bus and radial (TBR) offerings, bringing resources and certifications directly to dealers and sales representatives

Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to providing dealers with the latest tools and product knowledge, Hankook Tire today announced Hankook Tire Academy, the leading tiremaker's new online training and educational portal. Hankook Tire Academy offers dealers and sales representatives one destination to access resources, certifications, and trainings for products across Hankook Tire's comprehensive portfolio.

Built for global access and integration, Hankook Tire Academy offers engaging digital modules, plus access to expert-led live webinars and technical sessions, all of which are available through an optimized, seamless platform that is accessible for on-demand learning anytime from desktop, tablet, and mobile devices. To further encourage participation, Hankook Tire has introduced a robust incentives program for dealers. Participants earn points for completing each training module and the full curriculum, which can be redeemed for exclusive rewards. In addition to these incentives, dealers receive official certifications upon successful completion of each module and the overall curriculum, highlighting their expertise and commitment to professional development.

Hankook Tire Academy is now available to dealers specializing in the company's passenger and light truck (PCLT) tires, providing immediate access to a comprehensive suite of training resources. As of today, the Academy has officially expanded to include the truck, bus, and radial (TBR) market, delivering newly launched training modules and resources tailored for these segments.

The TBR expansion will feature in-depth modules on Hankook Tire's 5th generation Smart Tire portfolio, including long haul, regional haul, and urban applications. This expansion reflects Hankook Tire's unwavering commitment to empowering commercial tire dealers through targeted educational content and resources specifically tailored to the unique demands of the TBR market.

By equipping dealers with advanced knowledge and practical insights, Hankook Tire Academy enables them to confidently recommend the full spectrum of Hankook Tire products and articulate the distinct advantages that set the company apart in both the PCLT and TBR markets.

As Hankook Tire strengthens its position as a top-seven global leader, initiatives like Hankook Tire Academy support the company's broader commitment to delivering advanced mobility solutions through product innovation, technical expertise, and real-world performance. The company supplies OE tires for more than 300 models across 50 global automotive brands, with North American growth driven by key partnerships across premium and next-generation vehicle segments.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

Contact

Taylor Vincent

Brodeur Partners for Hankook Tire

[email protected]

