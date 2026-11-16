Began trading on Nasdaq on October 22, 2026, under the ticker symbol“NANO” Raised more than $130 million in gross proceeds in connection with its public listing, supporting continued commercial expansion Entered pharmaceuticals through a Joint Development Agreement with Nanexa to build large-scale, GMP-compliant ALD manufacturing for its PharmaShell® long-acting injectable platform Completed acquisition of HZO to consolidate coatings solutions business

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2026 - Forge Nano Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NANO) (“Forge Nano” or the“Company”), a U.S.-based semiconductor equipment and advanced materials company pioneering Atomic Layer Deposition (“ALD”) technology for next-generation semiconductor and battery applications, today announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and highlighted recent commercial and strategic milestones.

Recent Business Highlights:

Nasdaq Listing and Capital Raise: Began trading on Nasdaq on October 22, 2026, under the ticker symbol“NANO,” raising more than $130 million in gross new capital in connection with the transaction. Semiconductor Equipment Growth: Continued momentum in equipment sales and backlog. Expanded manufacturing capacity for TEPHRATM ALD systems by over 3x. U.S. Battery Manufacturing: Broke ground on America's Battery Gigafactory in Morrisville, North Carolina, advancing domestic battery production capabilities for defense, aerospace and commercial markets. Strategic Acquisition: Completed the all-stock acquisition of HZO, expanding Forge Nano's advanced protective nanocoatings capabilities. Expansion into Pharmaceuticals: Entered a joint development agreement with Nanexa to advance pharmaceutical applications of ALD technology through its PharmaShell® platform. PharmaShell® has drawn agreements with two of the world's leading drug developers: a global license with Novo Nordisk, worth up to €1.165 billion to Nanexa, for long-acting obesity and diabetes treatments, and a license and option agreement with Moderna. 2026 Outlook: Expects to achieve their stated 2026 estimated financial results comprising of $18 million in revenue, $12.7 millions of government grant income and $9.4 million of HZO revenue assuming the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2026.

“After 15 years of pioneering next-generation ALD technology, Forge Nano is entering a defining new phase of commercial growth,” said Paul Lichty, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Forge Nano.“Our recent milestones, including breaking ground on America's Battery Gigafactory, expanding production capacity for our TEPHRATM semiconductor tools, and securing more than $130 million in new capital, position us to accelerate that growth. Our Battery Gigafactory alone represents a potential $400 million to $665 million in annual revenue at targeted operating capacity, based on previously disclosed projections. We are seeing significant traction in photonics, alongside strong momentum in our core semiconductor equipment business. While our pharmaceutical vertical business is early stage, in the future it could rival the semiconductor and battery verticals in size. With growing demand across industries, we are focused on scaling our operations and translating years of innovation into sustained commercial success.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

At the time of the business combination, in Forge Nano's April 2026 investor presentation, Forge Nano communicated a 2026 target of approximately $40.1 million, in which the figure combines revenue, government grant income and a full year contribution from HZO. Under GAAP, government grant income is not reported as revenue, and HZO's results will be included in the Company's consolidated results only from the November 4, 2026 closing date. Certain financial highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were:

The Company has issued a shareholder letter discussing its third quarter 2026 financial and business results and recent milestones. The shareholder letter may be accessed on the Investors section of Forge Nano's website at:

Nasdaq Listing

Forge Nano began trading on Nasdaq under the symbol“NANO” on October 22, 2026, following completion of its business combination with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Co. The transaction brought more than $130 million in gross proceeds, comprising $123 million of PIPE financing and approximately $8.4 million remaining in the SPAC trust account after redemptions, before transaction expenses and other closing payments.

The Forge Nano team at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, October 2026.

Battery factory: Morrisville groundbreaking

On August 19, Forge Nano broke ground on“America's Battery Gigafactory” in Morrisville, North Carolina, joined by U.S. Senator Ted Budd, U.S. Representative Deborah Ross, Morrisville Mayor TJ Cawley and Department of Energy Assistant Secretary Audrey Robertson. The expansion will turn the existing 100,000-square-foot operation into a manufacturing campus approaching 315,000 square feet, designed for approximately 3 GWh of annual lithium-ion cell capacity to supply U.S.-made cells to defense, aerospace and commercial customers. At targeted operating capacity, the facility represents approximately $400 million to $665 million in potential annual revenue, based on pricing scenarios outlined in Forge Nano's April 2026 investor presentation. The expansion is expected to create more than 250 jobs.

Forge Nano leadership and officials break ground on the Morrisville, North Carolina battery facility expansion, August 19, 2026. Photo: Forge Nano.

Samsung SDI is supporting the plant's set-up and start-up, has made a $20 million strategic investment in Forge Nano and has a conditional agreement to buy cells from the plant beginning in 2028. The project is also supported by a U.S. Department of Energy grant with cost share of up to $100 million. Today, Forge Nano earns cell revenue as an authorized U.S. distributor of Samsung SDI cells and produces cells on its ISO 9001-certified line in Colorado, and it has expanded its partnership with Voltaiq to bring AI to battery development and manufacturing. Production at Morrisville is planned to start in 2028.

HZO Acquisition

Forge Nano completed its acquisition of HZO on November 4, 2026 as an all-stock transaction, with no cash consideration, preserving the company's cash for growth. HZO is a leading provider of protective nanocoatings for electronics in harsh, corrosive and wet environments, serving consumer electronics, energy, IoT, medical device and automotive customers from coating plants in the United States, Mexico and Vietnam. Headquartered in Morrisville, HZO operates beside the battery plant, and Forge Nano plans to introduce ALD to HZO's customers. HZO's results will be fully consolidated in the company's full-year 2026 results from the acquisition date.

Equipment Sales

Forge Nano's semiconductor ALD systems are in 200mm fabs today, with 300mm systems in development for logic, memory and AI. In May, the company delivered a TEPHRATM wafer-fab tool to a Fortune Global 500 communications company for commercial photonics, and in June it received a further order for integrated photonic-device manufacturing. In photonics chips, Forge Nano's ALD coatings have enabled a significant increase in light throughput. Its high-aspect-ratio coatings were independently validated by C2MI at 1,000:1, defect-free. Forge Nano is expanding its throughput capacity to produce roughly 3X more TEPHRATM ALD tools per year.

Pharmaceuticals and new markets

September, Forge Nano entered into a joint development agreement with Nanexa to develop large-scale, GMP-compliant ALD manufacturing equipment for Nanexa's PharmaShell® platform. PharmaShell® ALD coatings are designed to help enable long-acting injectable formulations of medicines and peptides, such as GLP-1s, potentially allowing patients to move from weekly injections to once-a-month or once-a-quarter dosing. Nanexa has announced collaborations with global pharmaceutical companies to develop PharmaShell-based medicines; any resulting equipment orders for Forge Nano will depend on subsequent development and purchasing decisions. Forge Nano also runs commercial coating programs in rocket fuel, implantables, additive manufacturing and battery materials.

About Forge Nano

Forge Nano Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NANO) is a U.S.-based semiconductor equipment and advanced materials company whose Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology serves AI-era chip manufacturing and defense battery applications. The Company's Atomic Armor platform is a scalable nanoscale coating system that delivers precision surface engineering at production volume. Forge Nano is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, included in this communication are forward-looking statements. When used in this communication the words“could,”“should,”“will,”“may,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions of Forge Nano's management about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Forge Nano disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication.

Forge Nano cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Forge Nano. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things: (i) risks related to Forge Nano's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of HzO, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Forge Nano to grow and manage growth profitably following the acquisition; (ii) risks related to changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) risks related to Forge Nano's ability to successfully develop and deploy new technologies to address the needs of its customers; (iv) risks related to the effects of competition on Forge Nano's business, financial condition and results of operations; (v) risks related to the availability and cost of the raw materials necessary for the production of Forge Nano's products; (vi) risks related to Forge Nano's ability to meet the specifications and requirements of its customers or adequately provide them with effective support and services; (vii) risks related to delays in the construction and operation of production facilities; (viii) risks related to intellectual property infringement, data protection, and other losses; (ix) risks related to the combined company's ability to operate effectively as a public company, including its ability to implement controls and procedures required for public companies; (x) risks related to changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; and (xi) risks related to the possibility that Forge Nano may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. There may be additional risks that Forge Nano presently does not know or that Forge Nano currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in Forge Nano's periodic filings with the SEC. These SEC filings are available free of charge on the SEC's website at

You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect the businesses of Forge Nano described in the“Risk Factors” and“Forward-Looking Statements” sections of the Registration Statement on Form S-4, which was declared effective by the SEC on September 22, 2026, and other documents filed or to be filed by Forge Nano from time to time with the SEC, all of which are available at These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Forge Nano assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law. Forge Nano does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contacts

Media: Will McKenna, VP, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations, Forge Nano, [email protected]

Investor Relations: Bryan Baritot, Alliance Advisors IR, [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

Featured Image @ Forge Nano Holdings Inc

Contacts

VP, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations

Will McKenna

Forge Nano

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Bryan Baritot

Alliance Advisors IR

[email protected]

