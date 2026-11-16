MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) SLT-MOBITEL has become the main sponsor of Sri Lanka's 2026 Junior and Senior National Netball Championships, with the junior tournament scheduled for 21 and 22 November at Torrington Grounds.

The partnership with the Netball Federation of Sri Lanka supports two national competitions that draw players from district associations across the country. The junior championship will also serve as a scouting opportunity for selection to the youth national pool, according to the sponsorship announcement.

The federation's stated priorities include developing emerging players and strengthening elite youth pathways. The sponsorship is intended to support the competitions as platforms where athletes can demonstrate their ability and gain visibility beyond their local teams.

SLT-MOBITEL links its backing to grassroots participation and the development of women's sport. The announcement identifies the country's 25 district netball associations as the network represented through the annual national championships.

Netball's role in schools and communities provides the wider setting for the partnership. The sponsor describes the sport as accessible because it requires relatively limited infrastructure, while highlighting its significance for young women from rural areas.

The sponsorship presentation involved Mobitel Chief Operating Officer Sudharshana Geeganage and federation President Vajira Janaki Nethicumara. Mobitel Senior General Manager for Marketing Isuru Dissanayake and federation Treasurer B. D. Sumithra also participated.

For junior players, the immediate sporting significance is the chance to compete nationally and be considered for the youth pool. The federation's development ambitions extend beyond the tournament itself, with the announcement emphasising the progression of emerging talent and improved competitive standards. The junior dates provide the next confirmed fixture identified in the sponsorship account.