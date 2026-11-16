MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Mosvold Boutique Hotels opened its Christmas season with an outdoor cake-mixing ceremony at Sundara by Mosvold in Balapitiya, bringing resident guests together with chefs and property staff.

The gathering placed the hotel's culinary team at the centre of the seasonal preparations. Guests joined staff around the mixing bowl, taking part in an activity usually carried out behind the scenes.

According to the hotel, the occasion was intended to recognise the work involved in planning menus, sourcing ingredients and maintaining service standards. It also gave members of the team an opportunity to spend time with guests outside their usual service roles.

Managing Director Nilanka Martinus linked the ceremony to thanking the chefs and creating shared experiences between guests and staff. His remarks emphasised the contribution of employees whose daily work is often less visible to visitors.

The event took place outdoors at Sundara, a coastal property with eight rooms, a swimming pool and a restaurant. An overwater walkway provides access, while wooden carvings and spaces connecting indoor and outdoor areas feature in its design.

The hotel describes the buildings as drawing inspiration from Geoffrey Bawa's architectural style. This is a description of their influence rather than a claim that Bawa designed the property.

The ceremony marks the beginning of the group's festive season, with the focus on participation rather than a separate public event. For guests already staying at Sundara, it offered an opportunity to join the culinary team in preparing for Christmas. The gathering also recognised the wider property team alongside the chefs.