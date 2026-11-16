MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Ismail Jibril Tisso

The Sudanese Army's Resilience and Popular Support Undermine the Plot – A Setback for Abu Dhabi

Continued Arms Supplies to the Militia Amid Talk of a Political Settlement – A Dual-Pressure Strategy

Hudson: The UAE Wants to Reach an Agreement Before Losing More Ground

The United Arab Emirates is seeking a negotiated way out of the crisis surrounding the war in Sudan after its bet on a military victory ran up against the resilience of the Sudanese Armed Forces, backed by supporting military formations and widespread popular and public solidarity. This appears to have prompted the calculations of the Abu Dhabi leadership to shift towards seeking a settlement that would salvage what remains of its political standing while preserving whatever bargaining cards are left to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, whose forces have suffered heavy losses on the battlefield.

These developments come as American researcher Cameron Hudson has revealed Emirati moves in this direction.

Notable Interest

American researcher Cameron Hudson's remarks about the UAE's efforts to find a way out of the Sudan crisis have attracted considerable attention in Sudanese circles. His comments linked these Emirati moves to a desire to reach an agreement with the RSF militia before it loses more territory.

Observers believe that the Emirati search for a political settlement reveals the extent to which military developments have affected Abu Dhabi's calculations, as its confidence in achieving its objectives through military operations has diminished.

Academic and political analyst Dr Ismail Imam confirms that this reflects a shift in Emirati calculations, although it is closer to rearranging the pieces than abandoning the Sudan project altogether.

In his remarks to Al-Karama, he said that the strategy of achieving a swift military victory through the RSF had faltered after the militia failed to seize control of Khartoum, Al Jazirah State and the rest of central Sudan. This, he explained, had pushed the UAE to seek an exit that would preserve its interests and influence while shifting the battle from the military arena to the negotiating table.

A Bargaining Chip

Dr Imam argues that talk of a settlement can be interpreted as an attempt to repackage the RSF militia as a bargaining chip rather than leave it to face the consequences of its military setbacks.

He points out that, through this approach, the UAE may seek to present itself as a supporter of a political solution while retaining leverage that would enable it to influence any future negotiations.

Dr Imam sums up this assessment by saying that the UAE is moving from a strategy of military victory to one of negotiating victory, while retaining its fundamental objective of safeguarding its interests and influence, even if the instruments and methods have changed.

A Striking Contradiction

Perhaps the most striking contradiction in the Emirati move is that talk of seeking a settlement has emerged alongside the continued flow of Emirati weapons to the RSF militia through regional supply routes.

Dr Imam highlighted this contradiction, arguing that continued military supplies are incompatible with any genuine commitment to ending the war and reflect a desire to retain bargaining leverage.

The political analyst believes that strengthening the militia militarily gives it greater room to manoeuvre and enables its backers to influence the terms of any potential settlement, rather than confront the reality of military defeat.

According to Imam, this approach is based on a dual-pressure strategy: negotiations remain on the table on one hand, while the instruments of war continue to operate on the other. The prospects for achieving sustainable peace therefore depend on the seriousness of external actors in ending their interventions and halting military supplies.

International reports have documented the continued operation of external support networks and the multiple routes through which weapons and fighters enter Sudan, contributing to the prolongation of the conflict.

Losses and Compensation

Earlier, Malik Agar, Vice-President of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, disclosed that he had received information from the vice-president of a major country indicating that the UAE had incurred substantial losses in Sudan as a result of the war and was seeking compensation.

Agar said he had expressed his readiness to meet the Emirati side and discuss the matter. He extended his stay in the intermediary country by three days in an effort to arrange the meeting. However, the attempt was unsuccessful.

He added that subsequent efforts to arrange contact were also met with an Emirati refusal.

Observers believe Agar's statement is significant because it opens the door to examining the crisis through the lens of financial interests and losses, rather than solely through political and military positions.

The logical question remains: What exactly are the compensation claims being discussed? And is Abu Dhabi seeking to address its losses through negotiating channels, or to reorganize its relationships and interests in Sudan?

An Important Conclusion

Whatever the circumstances, one fact remains: Emirati moves and efforts to find a way out of the Sudan war crisis are unlikely to be accepted by the Sudanese leadership if they involve allowing the RSF militia to retain political or military gains.

Such a settlement would not address the root causes of the crisis; instead, it would lay the foundations for another round of conflict.

Any way out of the Sudanese crisis cannot be reduced to rescuing the militia from the consequences of its military setbacks or settling the accounts of external losses and interests. It must instead involve ending the war, addressing its consequences, respecting Sudan's unity and national sovereignty, halting all forms of foreign interference, and rejecting attempts to reproduce the armed rebellion under the guise of political settlements.