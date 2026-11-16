The FTC Says Older Americans Reported $3 Billion In Fraud Losses - Where Is The Money Going?
|Fraud category
|Reported 2025 losses
|Investment scams
|$1.059 billion
|Government impersonation
|$448 million
|Business impersonation
|$422 million
|Romance scams
|$384 million
|Prize and sweepstakes scams
|$143 million
|Tech support scams
|$126 million
|Online shopping scams
|$59 million
These categories represent different reported fraud types, not necessarily where criminals ultimately deposited or spent the stolen funds. Other categories and reports with unspecified classifications also contribute to the overall $3 billion total.How Criminals Are Getting the Money
The payment method can determine whether stolen money is recoverable. Among older adults' reports, bank transfers accounted for approximately $1.03 billion in fraud losses, while cryptocurrency payments represented about $603 million. Both methods can be particularly difficult to reverse when victims are manipulated into authorizing the transaction themselves.
Social media was the leading initial contact method by aggregate reported losses, but telephone scams produced a higher median individual loss of $3,000. These findings show why an unexpected request to transfer money deserves scrutiny, even when the person making it sounds credible.Older Adults Aren't Necessarily Falling for More Scams
One of the report's most important findings challenges a common assumption about aging and fraud. Older adults generally reported losing money to scams at lower rates than younger consumers, even though they reported higher median financial losses when fraud succeeded. Among people age 80 and older, the median reported loss reached $2,000 in 2025.
The especially troubling pattern involves relatively few victims losing six-figure amounts that can permanently alter their retirement finances. Financial vulnerability isn't the same as gullibility, and sophisticated scams can deceive people regardless of age or experience.What to Do if Your Money Has Already Been Stolen
Contact your financial institution immediately if you discover an unauthorized transaction or realize you've sent money to a scammer. Ask whether the transfer can be recalled, the receiving institution contacted, or any remaining funds frozen. Save transaction receipts, messages, telephone numbers, and other evidence before reporting the incident through href="" target="_blank" ft or the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.
Recovery depends on the circumstances and payment method, and consumer protections for unauthorized transactions may differ from those involving transfers you were tricked into approving. Be cautious of anyone offering guaranteed recovery for an upfront fee, because victims are sometimes targeted again by recovery scammers.Put Financial Safeguards in Place Before a Scam Happens
Protecting retirement savings requires more than recognizing suspicious emails or telephone calls. Enable transaction alerts, use unique account passwords, and consider establishing a trusted contact with your brokerage or financial institution. A trusted contact can provide another point of communication when suspicious activity or potential financial exploitation arises, but the designation generally doesn't grant authority to withdraw money.
Families can also agree that unusually large transfers prompted by unexpected requests should be independently verified before any money moves. Creating that safeguard in advance may be easier than trying to make a clear financial decision while someone is threatening immediate consequences.
The FTC's findings reveal a troubling reality: a relatively small number of enormous losses account for most of the reported financial damage among older Americans. Investment fraud, impersonation schemes, and romance scams are taking money that many retirees cannot easily earn back. The $3 billion in documented losses is serious enough, even before considering the substantial uncertainty surrounding unreported fraud. Slowing down unfamiliar financial requests, verifying contacts independently, and discussing major transfers with someone trustworthy can help preserve savings intended to last a lifetime.
Have you or someone you know encountered a convincing scam involving a bank, investment opportunity, or government agency? What made it seem legitimate?Drew Blankenship
Drew Blankenship is a seasoned personal finance and lifestyle writer with more than a decade of professional writing experience crafting clear, actionable advice that helps savers and investors over 40 protect their wealth and make smarter everyday decisions. His bylines appear regularly on SavingAdvice, CleverDude, and other respected outlets, where he draws on deep industry knowledge to deliver practical insights on cost control, smart spending, and long-term financial security.
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