Retirement savings, emergency funds, and money set aside for medical care are disappearing into scams that can unfold over weeks or months. The Federal Trade Commission's October 2026 report puts those losses at roughly five times the amount reported in 2020. Even that staggering figure captures only the fraud reported to authorities. A closer look at the FTC's findings reveals which scams are taking the most money, how criminals are collecting it, and what older Americans can do to protect their financial security.

Older Americans reported approximately $600 million in fraud losses in 2020, compared with $3 billion in 2025. That increase wasn't simply the result of more people falling for small scams; extraordinarily large individual losses drove much of the growth.

In fact, reports involving losses of $100,000 or more represented just 6% of older adults' fraud-loss reports but accounted for 70% of the dollars lost. The FTC also estimates that actual fraud losses among older adults could range from $13.3 billion to $119.5 billion when unreported incidents are considered. Those figures are model-based estimates with substantial uncertainty, not additional confirmed losses.

The scams seem to be largely focused in the following five areas/sectors...

Investment fraud was the most expensive category for older Americans, with reported losses climbing 42% from 2024. Some schemes begin with a friendly social media message before shifting into conversations about cryptocurrency, trading platforms, or supposedly exclusive opportunities. Criminals may display fabricated investment profits to convince victims their money is growing, only to demand additional payments when someone attempts a withdrawal.

A person transferring $150,000 from retirement savings into a fraudulent platform could lose money that took decades to accumulate. Before investing, independently verify the company and financial professional through the SEC's Investor resources.

A caller claims to represent the Social Security Administration, FBI, or another federal agency and insists your money is connected to a criminal investigation. The proposed solution sounds official: withdraw funds, transfer savings, or move money somewhere supposedly protected by the government. These demands are central to impersonation schemes that cost older consumers approximately $448 million in 2025.

Some scammers even impersonate FTC employees, using threats of arrest or financial seizure to discourage victims from questioning their instructions. A legitimate government agency won't instruct you to transfer your savings into a cryptocurrency wallet or another account to keep it safe.

Bank impersonation is especially dangerous because criminals can make their calls appear to originate from a real financial institution. They may know your name, reference an actual bank, or trigger an authentic verification text while pretending to investigate suspicious activity. The next step often involves requesting a one-time code or directing you to move money into a supposedly secure account.

With $422 million in reported losses, business impersonation ranked among the most financially damaging fraud categories for older adults. If a caller claims your bank account is compromised, hang up and contact the institution using the number on your card or official statement.

Romance fraud doesn't always begin with an obvious request for money. Someone may spend months building trust through daily messages, photographs, and conversations about a shared future. Eventually, a financial emergency emerges, or the supposed romantic partner introduces an investment opportunity that promises substantial returns.

The FTC recorded $384 million in reported romance scam losses among older adults in 2025, an increase of 17% from the previous year. Never send money or invest through someone you've only met online without independently verifying their identity and claims.

An alarming computer pop-up claims your device has been infected, and a telephone number appears beside instructions to call immediately. The person answering may pretend to work for a familiar technology company and request remote access to your computer. Once connected, the scammer might invent banking problems, charge for unnecessary repairs, or pressure you into transferring funds.

Although reported losses from technology support scams declined 21% from 2024, older adults still reported losing $126 million in 2025. Close unexpected warnings without calling the displayed number, and seek technical assistance through a company you've contacted independently.

The FTC's full Protecting Older Consumers report provides a breakdown of the leading fraud categories by reported dollar losses.