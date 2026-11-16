MENAFN - Saving Advice) More than 100 people had their identities used to apply for medical financing they never requested. Some of the supposed patients had already died. And the cosmetic surgery clinics behind the applications? They weren't providing medical treatments at all. A Florida man has now been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for his role in the elaborate fraud scheme, which involved six fake medical clinics, stolen identities, and millions of dollars in fraudulent credit applications.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the sentencing on November 12, 2026, revealing how the operation used the names of legitimate physicians and unsuspecting consumers to obtain approximately $2.3 million from medical lenders. The case highlights a troubling reality about identity theft: Criminals don't necessarily need access to your existing bank account to create financial problems in your name.

Seven Years in Prison and $2.3 Million in Restitution

Jacquez Dion Tullis, 42, of Wellington, Florida, received an 84-month federal prison sentence from U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II in the Southern District of Florida. His sentence includes 60 months for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and an additional 24 months for aggravated identity theft, served consecutively. Tullis pleaded guilty to both offenses on July 21, 2026. The court also ordered him to pay $2,309,859.44 in restitution and entered a forfeiture money judgment for the same amount. After completing his prison sentence, Tullis will face five years of supervised release.

Six Medical Clinics That Never Treated Patients

The operation ran from approximately April 2018 through February 2024, using six businesses that claimed to provide cosmetic surgery and other medical services. Federal prosecutors established that the clinics were fraudulent operations rather than legitimate healthcare facilities treating patients. Tullis and his co-conspirators registered the businesses with the Florida Department of State using personal information stolen from practicing physicians and other individuals. Some doctors were even identified as clinic owners without their knowledge or permission. Those false credentials helped the businesses gain access to medical financing programs that ordinarily help patients pay for procedures not covered by health insurance.

More Than 100 Identities Used in Fraudulent Credit Applications

After gaining approval from six medical lenders, including two FDIC-insured banks and four financial technology companies, the conspirators began submitting credit applications. The applications used the identities of more than 100 individuals and sought approximately $3.1 million in financing. The supposed borrowers hadn't requested the loans, authorized the applications, or received the medical treatments listed in the paperwork. Investigators also discovered that some individuals identified as patients had died before the dates of their supposed procedures. The scheme ultimately defrauded medical lenders of approximately $2.3 million, demonstrating how stolen personal information can be turned into substantial financial losses.

COVID-19 Relief Funds Became Another Target

The fake clinic operation wasn't the only fraudulent activity uncovered in the investigation. Between April and August 2020, Tullis submitted at least nine fraudulent applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration. Those applications collectively sought $696,860 from a federal program established to help businesses struggling during the pandemic. Prosecutors found that the applications contained false information about business revenue and employee counts. The fraudulent loan activity added another dimension to a case already involving extensive identity theft and financial deception.

Two Other Defendants Were Also Sentenced

Tullis wasn't the only person convicted in connection with the broader operation. Taneika Nakia Pace, 50, of Hallandale Beach, managed two of the sham clinics and received a six-month prison sentence in September 2026 after pleading guilty to bank fraud. She was ordered to pay $49,825 in restitution and forfeit $23,200. Junaque Nicole Tullis, 46, of Coral Springs, received an eight-month prison sentence in August after pleading guilty to wire fraud involving fraudulent disaster loan applications. All three defendants were charged as part of the Justice Department's 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown, with the FBI investigating the case.

Why This Type of Identity Theft Should Concern Consumers

Medical financing fraud can create problems for people who have never sought cosmetic surgery or applied for a healthcare loan. Criminals with enough stolen personal information may attempt to open credit accounts using someone else's identity, potentially creating unfamiliar accounts or credit inquiries. Depending on how a fraudulent account is reported, victims could encounter collection notices, credit reporting errors, or difficulty obtaining legitimate financing.

Consumers can obtain free credit reports through AnnualCreditReport, the federally authorized website for accessing reports from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Look for unfamiliar credit accounts, lenders you don't recognize, unexpected hard inquiries, and personal information that doesn't belong to you. Not every unfamiliar entry proves fraud, but discrepancies deserve investigation before they affect your ability to borrow money. If you discover an unauthorized account, contact the lender's fraud department and dispute inaccurate information with the appropriate credit reporting agencies. Keep copies of correspondence and confirmation numbers so you have documentation if the issue continues.

A Free Credit Freeze Can Add Another Layer of Protection

You don't have to wait until someone steals your identity to take preventive action. Federal law allows consumers to place free security freezes on their credit reports with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. A freeze generally restricts access to your credit file, making it harder for criminals to open new credit accounts in your name, although it doesn't prevent every form of fraud. The FTC's credit freeze guidance covers how to request and temporarily lift freezes when you need to apply for legitimate financing. Unlike paid credit monitoring subscriptions, placing and removing a security freeze costs nothing.

What to Do if You Discover a Fraudulent Medical Loan

An unexpected medical financing account should be investigated even if the lender hasn't demanded payment. Start by contacting the financial institution through independently verified contact information and explaining that you never authorized the application. File an identity theft report through IdentityTheft and follow the recovery steps appropriate to your situation. You can also dispute fraudulent credit reporting information and ask the lender what documentation it requires to investigate the account. Acting promptly may help prevent additional financial complications, particularly if the account is already delinquent or has been referred to collections.

The Bigger Lesson From a $2.3 Million Fraud Scheme

The Florida case shows how identity theft can operate through financial products consumers may rarely think about. Fake businesses, stolen physician credentials, and fraudulent medical financing applications allowed criminals to obtain millions of dollars without providing actual healthcare services. While Tullis and two co-defendants have now been sentenced, the case remains a reminder that personal information can be misused long before a victim discovers a problem. Checking credit reports, investigating unfamiliar accounts, and using free security freezes can help consumers identify or reduce certain risks.

Have you ever discovered an unfamiliar credit account or loan application in your name? What steps did you take to resolve it?

Amanda Blankenship

Amanda Blankenship is Chief Editor at District Media, Inc., leading content strategy, quality assurance, and editorial operations across high-traffic personal finance sites like SavingAdvice and CleverDude. A Wingate University graduate with a BA in Communications (Journalism focus), she brings over a decade of experience in digital publishing, writing, and team leadership in the personal finance space.

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