MENAFN - Saving Advice) Canceling your spouse's cellphone service might seem like an easy decision after their death. There's no reason to keep paying for a phone nobody is using, especially when funeral expenses, household bills, and estate paperwork are already piling up. But that canceled number may still be connected to bank accounts, retirement savings, credit cards, and email services.

Eventually, the wireless carrier can assign it to someone else. That stranger won't automatically gain access to your spouse's financial information, but they could begin receiving verification codes and account recovery messages intended for the previous owner. It's a digital estate-planning problem many families never consider until the phone has already been disconnected.

Your Spouse's Phone Number Won't Stay Unused Forever

Cellphone numbers are recycled because telephone carriers have a limited supply of numbers available to customers. Under Federal Communications Commission rules, a permanently disconnected number generally must remain unused for at least 45 days before it can be reassigned. That waiting period doesn't mean families have 45 days to finish updating every financial account, since the clock begins when the number is disconnected.

A number could eventually belong to someone who has no connection to your spouse or their estate. The danger arises when banks, insurance companies, and online services continue treating that number as a trusted contact method.

A Stranger Could Receive Your Spouse's Bank Verification Codes

Many financial institutions send one-time security codes by text when customers sign in, reset passwords, or authorize sensitive transactions. If a deceased person's old number remains attached to an account, those messages could eventually reach its new owner.

A verification code alone typically isn't enough to access a properly secured account, but it could become useful to someone who also obtains a password or other personal information. The Federal Trade Commission's guidance on two-factor authentication identifies authenticator apps and security keys as stronger alternatives to text-message codes when available.

For an estate representative, removing an outdated telephone number is an important part of securing accounts, not merely updating contact information.

Password Recovery Can Create a Bigger Problem

Think about how many accounts offer to send a password reset link or security code to your cellphone. Email providers, shopping platforms, payment services, and some financial institutions rely on telephone numbers to help customers regain access. A recycled number can create an opening if an account's recovery process isn't sufficiently protected. The National Institute of Standards and Technology's digital identity guidelines recognize risks associated with telephone-based authentication, including changes involving devices and phone numbers.

Although financial institutions use different safeguards, families shouldn't assume an old number becomes harmless simply because the phone bill has stopped.

Joint Bank Accounts Need Special Attention

A surviving spouse may already have full access to a joint checking account and assume there's nothing else to update. Yet the bank could still have the deceased spouse's telephone number associated with an individual online banking profile, security notifications, or other account records. Updating your own contact information doesn't necessarily eliminate every reference to your partner's number.

Ask the institution to review the account's ownership records, contact information, notification preferences, and authentication settings following the death. While you're there, confirm how the bank handles the deceased account holder's online access and whether additional documentation is required.

Email May Be the Most Important Account to Secure

A person's email account often connects dozens of otherwise unrelated services. Bank statements, insurance notices, subscription receipts, and password recovery messages may all arrive in the same inbox. If the email provider still uses a disconnected telephone number for account recovery, unauthorized access could expose a much broader collection of personal information.

Estate representatives should contact the email provider about its deceased-user procedures and available options for preserving or closing the account. Marriage or possession of the deceased person's phone doesn't automatically establish legal authority to access every digital account, so follow the provider's requirements rather than attempting to bypass security.

A Real Case Shows How Phone Access Can Be Exploited

This concern isn't entirely hypothetical, although deliberate phone-number takeover is different from ordinary reassignment. In a 2024 investigation, The Boston Globe reported that criminals gained control of a deceased woman's telephone number and used it in attempts to access her accounts. The woman's sister discovered suspicious activity, including charges involving online services, and worked to secure the affected accounts.

The reported incident involved unauthorized control of an existing number rather than a routine reassignment after cancellation. Still, it demonstrates why telephone access can matter when financial and digital accounts remain active after someone's death.

Don't Cancel the Phone Before Contacting These Institutions

Before ending service, identify which organizations still have your spouse's number on file. Start with banks, credit unions, brokerage firms, retirement account providers, credit card companies, life insurers, and the email accounts used to manage those relationships. Payment applications and online shopping accounts deserve attention as well, particularly if they store payment methods or financial information.

Contact each institution through its official estate or bereavement process and ask how an authorized representative can remove outdated contact details and secure the account. Keep a record of which institutions have completed the changes so that the phone cancellation doesn't happen while important accounts still depend on the number.

What if You've Already Canceled the Number?

There's no reason to assume a financial disaster has occurred simply because your spouse's old number is no longer active. However, it's worth contacting the carrier to determine whether the number can still be restored or transferred through an authorized process. If it has already been reassigned, focus on notifying financial institutions and removing it from any remaining account records.

Explain that the registered account holder has died and that the telephone number is no longer controlled by the estate. Ask about account security reviews, suspicious activity, and any alternative authentication arrangements available to the executor or other authorized representative.

Keeping the Phone Temporarily Has a Financial Cost

An extra cellphone line can feel wasteful when the estate is already facing unexpected expenses. At $45 per month, maintaining service for two additional months would cost $90, while six months would cost $270. That money might be better spent elsewhere if every important institution has already secured the deceased person's accounts.

On the other hand, a short transition period could make it easier for an authorized representative to coordinate account changes and avoid losing access to necessary communications. The sensible approach is to ask the carrier about temporary service options, confirm the estate's needs, and cancel once the relevant security changes are complete.

Your Digital Estate Plan Should Include Phone Numbers

Traditional estate planning focuses heavily on wills, property, beneficiary designations, and financial accounts. But telephone numbers and email addresses increasingly function as gateways to those assets, making them important details to document while both spouses are alive. Create a secure inventory of financial institutions, important online services, and the contact information associated with each account.

You can also document which services offer legacy contacts, beneficiary access, or formal procedures for an executor without sharing passwords or bypassing account restrictions. An estate-planning attorney can help determine how state digital asset laws and individual service agreements affect access after death.

Protecting Your Own Accounts Matters, Too

After dealing with a deceased spouse's telephone number, consider whether your own accounts have similar vulnerabilities. An outdated recovery number, abandoned email address, or old authentication method could create problems if you change carriers or lose access to a device. Review security settings on your most important financial accounts and enable stronger authentication methods where they're supported.

Make sure a trusted person knows where to find your account inventory and estate documents without giving them unrestricted access to your finances. These preparations can make life easier for your family while reducing the chance that forgotten digital information becomes a security risk.

One Small Estate Task Can Have Lasting Consequences

Closing a deceased spouse's cellphone account can eliminate an unnecessary monthly expense, but the timing deserves more thought than families may realize. Telephone numbers eventually return to circulation, while financial institutions and online services may continue using outdated contact information until someone requests a change. A recycled number doesn't automatically give a stranger access to retirement savings, yet it can create avoidable authentication and recovery risks. Before canceling service, work through the appropriate estate procedures, secure important accounts, and confirm that the old number is no longer needed.

Have you ever considered how many financial accounts are connected to your cellphone number, or what would happen to those accounts after your death?

Drew Blankenship

Drew Blankenship is a seasoned personal finance and lifestyle writer with more than a decade of professional writing experience crafting clear, actionable advice that helps savers and investors over 40 protect their wealth and make smarter everyday decisions. His bylines appear regularly on SavingAdvice, CleverDude, and other respected outlets, where he draws on deep industry knowledge to deliver practical insights on cost control, smart spending, and long-term financial security.

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