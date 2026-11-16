Israeli Jeep Strikes 2 Palestinians Near Jenin, Leaving Both Injured
(MENAFN) An Israeli military jeep ran over two Palestinian men near Jenin on Sunday, injuring both, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.
Ambulance crews took the men to a hospital from the scene east of the city. Both suffered broken feet, and one also had a head injury. The official Palestinian news agency reported that the men were on a motorcycle when the military vehicle hit them.
The incident was one of several reported across the territory on Sunday.
Bethlehem: Near the village of Al-Walaja, Israeli troops detained Palestinian workers and beat them badly before letting them go, according to the official Palestinian news agency.
Ramallah: Late Sunday, armed Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian home in Turmus Ayya, northeast of the city. Israeli forces also stormed the town, fired tear gas near a wedding hall and detained several young men. All but one were later released, the official Palestinian news agency said.
Tubas: In Al-Ras al-Ahmar, southeast of the city, four Israeli settlers on an all-terrain vehicle damaged solar power systems, said local settlement-monitoring official Mutaz Bisharat. He added that they also ripped the tarpaulins off tents and makeshift shelters belonging to families displaced from the area.
East Jerusalem: Israeli authorities forced two Palestinian families to demolish their own homes, citing construction without permits, the Jerusalem Governorate said.
The occupied West Bank has seen a surge in Israeli army raids and settler violence, including killings, arrests, home demolitions, land leveling and seizures, alongside continued settlement expansion.
Ambulance crews took the men to a hospital from the scene east of the city. Both suffered broken feet, and one also had a head injury. The official Palestinian news agency reported that the men were on a motorcycle when the military vehicle hit them.
The incident was one of several reported across the territory on Sunday.
Bethlehem: Near the village of Al-Walaja, Israeli troops detained Palestinian workers and beat them badly before letting them go, according to the official Palestinian news agency.
Ramallah: Late Sunday, armed Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian home in Turmus Ayya, northeast of the city. Israeli forces also stormed the town, fired tear gas near a wedding hall and detained several young men. All but one were later released, the official Palestinian news agency said.
Tubas: In Al-Ras al-Ahmar, southeast of the city, four Israeli settlers on an all-terrain vehicle damaged solar power systems, said local settlement-monitoring official Mutaz Bisharat. He added that they also ripped the tarpaulins off tents and makeshift shelters belonging to families displaced from the area.
East Jerusalem: Israeli authorities forced two Palestinian families to demolish their own homes, citing construction without permits, the Jerusalem Governorate said.
The occupied West Bank has seen a surge in Israeli army raids and settler violence, including killings, arrests, home demolitions, land leveling and seizures, alongside continued settlement expansion.
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