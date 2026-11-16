Iran Guards Clash With PJAK Cell Planning Cross-Border Attacks
(MENAFN) Iran’s elite military force said it stopped an armed group poised to cross into the country and stage attacks, announcing Sunday that it had “neutralized” a cell tied to PJAK, the Iranian affiliate of the PKK terrorist group, along the western frontier.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that the cell intended to infiltrate Iranian territory and carry out terrorist attacks. Intelligence units tracked its members near the border before the group clashed with IRGC forces, according to the statement.
Troops recovered a large quantity of ammunition in the operation, the force said. It did not say how many people were in the cell, nor how many were killed or wounded.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that the cell intended to infiltrate Iranian territory and carry out terrorist attacks. Intelligence units tracked its members near the border before the group clashed with IRGC forces, according to the statement.
Troops recovered a large quantity of ammunition in the operation, the force said. It did not say how many people were in the cell, nor how many were killed or wounded.
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