MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The latest subscription round for ABB bonds has been successfully completed. During this round, two bond issuances with a combined value of AZN 15 million were offered to investors, both of which were fully placed. The total value of orders received across the two issuances reached AZN 22,173,200, approximately 1.5 times the amount offered.

1-year bonds with an annual yield of 8.5%

The issuance, valued at AZN 5 million, attracted orders totaling AZN 8,421,500, approximately 1.7 times the amount offered. A total of 83 investors participated in the subscription, submitting 347 orders. Of these, 345 orders were executed, with allocations made to 81 investors.

2-year bonds with an annual yield of 9%

The issuance, valued at AZN 10 million, attracted orders totaling AZN 13,751,700, approximately 1.4 times the amount offered. A total of 94 investors participated in the subscription, submitting 223 orders. All orders were executed, with allocations made to all 94 investors.

The bonds, each with a nominal value of AZN 100, were issued in volumes of 50,000 units for the 1-year maturity and 100,000 units for the 2-year maturity. Both issuances comprise registered, interest-bearing, unsecured bonds issued in dematerialized form. Interest payments will be made to investors every 30 days. Interest income earned by individual investors from these bonds is exempt from taxation.

The ABB bonds were placed through a public offering (subscription) on the Baku Stock Exchange, with ABB-Invest Investment Company acting as the underwriter. The bonds have been admitted to the Standard Market listing segment of the Baku Stock Exchange, enabling investors to trade them on the secondary market.

In addition to offering investors an opportunity to earn stable and reliable returns, ABB bonds make a significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijan's capital market.

For more information about ABB's modern, convenient and comprehensive range of products and services, please visit the Bank's branches and service offices, its official website at, contact the 937 Contact Center, or follow ABB's official social media channels.