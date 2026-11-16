Xi Set to Hold Talks with Putin, Trump This Week
(MENAFN) Three of the world’s most powerful leaders will sit down together in China this week. Beijing said Monday that President Xi Jinping will host Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump for a three-way summit on Thursday.
A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the talks will take place in Shenzhen, on the margins of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting. The ministry gave no immediate word on the agenda.
Moscow and Washington had already signaled the meeting was coming. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Saturday that the trilateral would go ahead Thursday, and the White House did the same a day later, on Friday.
Nuclear arms will be on the table, according to Washington. “Among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous,” Assistant Press Secretary Olivia Wales told reporters on a call.
Wales said Trump’s Thursday schedule in China will begin with a bilateral meeting and working lunch with Xi in the afternoon. The trilateral summit will close out his visit.
The APEC gathering runs Nov. 18-19. A separate one-on-one between Putin and Trump on the sidelines is not planned. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said last month that Moscow and Washington had not agreed to hold one.
A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the talks will take place in Shenzhen, on the margins of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting. The ministry gave no immediate word on the agenda.
Moscow and Washington had already signaled the meeting was coming. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Saturday that the trilateral would go ahead Thursday, and the White House did the same a day later, on Friday.
Nuclear arms will be on the table, according to Washington. “Among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous,” Assistant Press Secretary Olivia Wales told reporters on a call.
Wales said Trump’s Thursday schedule in China will begin with a bilateral meeting and working lunch with Xi in the afternoon. The trilateral summit will close out his visit.
The APEC gathering runs Nov. 18-19. A separate one-on-one between Putin and Trump on the sidelines is not planned. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said last month that Moscow and Washington had not agreed to hold one.
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