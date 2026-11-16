Ovation Global DMC Business intelligence Unit

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Ovation Global DMC, host event partner of IBTM World, introduces its Business Intelligence Unit ahead of the show

- Ruger HoornBARCELONA, SPAIN, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ovation Global DMC today announced its Business Intelligence Unit (BIU), an intelligence-led capability designed to bring destination, market and audience evidence into the decisions agencies and corporate clients make before a meeting, incentive, conference or event is awarded to a destination.The BIU combines structured research, external market sources and Ovation Global DMC's destination trend data to help clients evaluate options, understand trade-offs and build clearer, evidence-led recommendations. Its output can include a destination shortlist, the rationale behind the recommendation, supporting evidence, trade-offs and proposal-ready language and visuals.The intent is to position Ovation Global DMC as part of a client's decision support, not only its delivery supply chain. The agency or corporate buyer owns the recommendation; Ovation Global DMC strengthens the evidence behind it."Clients are not short of data. They need a clearer point of view when a destination decision has to be made," said Rutger Hoorn, Vice President of Global Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Ovation Global DMC. "The Business Intelligence Unit brings together evidence and the knowledge of our local teams to help agencies and corporate buyers make more informed, evidence-based destination decisions and build stronger business cases for their recommendations to either their C-suit or customers.”The BIU follows five steps: framing the business question, collecting relevant market and destination data, connecting internal knowledge with external sources, interpreting patterns and implications, and activating the findings through client conversations, workshops and proposal support.The approach has already been applied through corporate workshops and agency advisory sessions, providing a practical test of how destination evidence and local expertise can support client conversations.The BIU also recognizes a change in how planners research destinations. Search engines and AI assistants can shape the information and questions a planner encounter before an agency conversation. As part of relevant destination briefs, the BIU can assess this information and compare it with local evidence, helping agencies anticipate questions and identify where additional validation may be required.The approach is not about replacing destination expertise with AI. It is about using human expertise to understand, validate and contextualize information that clients may already have encountered through digital and AI-assisted research.Ovation Global DMC, a host event partner of IBTM World, will be at Booth P61 from November 17-19 in Barcelona. Representatives from its offices and destinations will meet agency and corporate planners during the show, and the Business Intelligence Unit will be presented in client meetings.The offices and destination representatives attending are listed on the Meet our global destination experts at IBTM World 2026 page, where meetings can be arranged. Appointments can also be booked through IBTM World's official platform or at....

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Ovation Global DMC integrates Business Intelligence Unit to bring destination intelligence into MICE decision-making News Provided By GAIN Marketing Lab November 16, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry



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