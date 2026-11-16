Prof. James C Foo Leong with illustrated charts from his Financial Storytelling Masterclass, which helps non-finance leaders make sense of business numbers.

Once Upon a Balance Sheet by Prof. James C Foo Leong won a 2026 International Impact Book Award in Management Accounting

Accounting in a Box® is the hands-on learning tool Prof. James developed to help masterclass participants visualise and understand how financial statements connect.

Two-day Singapore workshop helps managers connect everyday decisions to margins, cash flow and business performance.

SINGAPORE, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Visions Consulting will hold its next public Financial Storytelling Masterclass: Driving Financial Impact on 11–12 March 2027 at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Singapore. The two-day workshop is designed for leaders, managers, business owners and professionals who make decisions about budgets, pricing or investment. No prior finance or accounting knowledge is required.Sales can rise while margins shrink. A profitable business can still struggle to pay its bills on time. Participants will learn to read the balance sheet, profit and loss statement and cash flow statement together to understand how these situations arise and what questions to ask before acting.“Financial statements are stories about a business, told in numbers,” said Prof. James C Foo Leong, founder of Visions Consulting and facilitator of the masterclass.The workshop uses visual explanations, business cases and Accounting in a Box, a hands-on learning tool developed by Prof. James. Participants practise spotting early signs of cash pressure, evaluating an investment proposal and explaining the financial implications of a decision to colleagues. Each participant receives a complimentary copy of Once Upon a Balance Sheet, the book that inspired the programme.Workshop and registrationThe masterclass runs from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm on both days at the Lifelong Learning Institute, 11 Eunos Road 8, Singapore. A limited-time Super Early Registration rate is available.Request the programme prospectus and registration form.For workshop enquiries, email....Free resources for readersReaders can start with Three Questions Every Leader Should Ask About the Numbers. The free guide includes a meeting card for discussing what's behind shrinking margins, why profit and cash can tell different stories, and what to ask when a forecast starts to slip. Sign up for instant access to the Free Guides Library to download the guide and explore other resources.About Financial StorytellingFinancial Storytelling is the financial education practice of Visions Consulting Pte Ltd. Its founder, Prof. James C Foo Leong, is a Fellow Chartered Accountant, an Adjunct Professor at the National University of Singapore and a 2026 Spirit of Enterprise Award honouree.Prof. James wrote Once Upon a Balance Sheet to help people without a finance background understand what financial statements reveal about a business and use those insights to make better decisions. The book won a 2026 International Impact Book Award in Management Accounting and was named a finalist in the Business: General category of the 2026 International Book Awards.

James C Foo Leong

Visions Consulting Pte Ltd

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Visions Consulting to Hold Financial Storytelling Masterclass in Singapore News Provided By Visions Consulting Pte Ltd November 16, 2026, 07:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Social Media



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