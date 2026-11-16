Mitochondrial acetylation driven by ACSS1 reveals mechanistic insights into metabolic-associated bone loss and potential gene-therapy interventions

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Type 2 diabetes and chronic alcohol consumption represent major risk factors for secondary osteoporosis, yet the molecular pathways linking these metabolic stresses to progressive bone deterioration remain incompletely defined. A newly-published study in Nature Communications uncovers that elevated acetate drives mitochondrial hyper-acetylation mediated by ACSS1 in bone marrow skeletal stem cells (BMSCs), tipping stem-cell lineage commitment away from osteogenesis and toward adipogenesis. Serum PINP quantified with Cloud-Clone ELISA provides critical biochemical evidence confirming impaired and rescued bone-forming capacity across pre-clinical disease models.

Bone marrow skeletal stem cells maintain skeletal homeostasis relying on metabolic flexibility, switching among diverse metabolic substrates to sustain proliferation and differentiation. Disrupted metabolic flexibility redirects BMSC fate toward adipogenic differentiation, leading to suppressed bone formation and expanded bone-marrow adipose tissue, a hallmark of multiple metabolic bone disorders. Both type 2 diabetes and chronic alcohol exposure trigger marked elevation of circulating acetate. Acetate, an abundant short-chain fatty acid, can originate from ethanol hepatic metabolism, hyperglycaemic glucose metabolism or ketogenesis. Two mammalian enzymes convert acetate into acetyl-CoA: mitochondrial ACSS1 and cytosolic ACSS2. Prior work documented acetate-metabolism correlations with metabolic disease, but how acetate remodels BMSC mitochondrial function and stem-cell fate remained largely unexplored.

Patients suffering from diabetes often exhibit fracture risk independent of bone-mineral density, while long-term alcohol abuse may progress to osteonecrosis of the femoral head requiring joint replacement. To identify actionable molecular checkpoints before irreversible skeletal structural damage develops, researchers systematically dissected the ACSS1-centred signalling cascade.

Combining human genetic analysis, primary stem-cell experiments, stable-isotope tracing, conditional-knockout mouse models and AAV-mediated gene therapy, the research team constructed a complete mechanistic chain linking metabolic stress to bone phenotypes. Under high-glucose, ethanol or acetate challenges, only mitochondrial ACSS1 is transcriptionally up-regulated, whereas ACSS2 expression remains unchanged. This selectively raises mitochondrial acetyl-CoA without altering cytosolic acetyl-CoA pools.

Figure Diabetes and Alcohol: Two Sources of Acetate Surge

Excess mitochondrial acetyl-CoA induces widespread mitochondrial-protein hyperacetylation. Mechanistically, metabolic stress elevates mitochondrial reactive oxygen species (mtROS), lowering the NAD+/NADH ratio and impairing oxidative phosphorylation. Elevated mtROS activates the integrated stress response (ISR) via p-eIF2α-ATF4 signalling, which further induces transcription factor CEBPB. CEBPB directly binds two promoter regions of ACSS1 and amplifies its transcription. Excessive ACSS1-derived acetyl-CoA promotes acetylation at lysine 94 (K94) of malic enzyme 2 (ME2), suppressing ME2 enzymatic activity. Inactivation of ME2 disrupts the malate-aspartate shuttle (MAS), further amplifying redox imbalance and oxidative damage and establishing a self-reinforcing pathological feedback loop.

The causal role of ME2 K94 acetylation was validated through point-mutant rescue assays. The non-acetylatable ME2K94R variant restored mitochondrial function and osteogenic differentiation, whereas the acetylation-mimetic ME2K94Q recapitulated the pathological phenotypes. In-vivo intervention strategies delivered complementary evidence: conditional deletion of Acss1 in osteolineage cells preserved bone mass in diabetic and alcohol-exposed mice. Systemic AAV9-Sp7-driven delivery of ME2K94R specifically to bone-lineage cells mitigated bone loss in both disease models. Human genetic analyses further supported these findings: acetate showed positive genetic correlation with osteoporosis, type 2 diabetes and alcohol-consumption traits, and ACSS1-related eQTL single-nucleotide variants correlated with reduced bone-mineral density.

In pre-clinical mouse models, micro-CT, histology and calcein double-labelling demonstrated improved trabecular architecture, reduced marrow adiposity, decreased osteocyte apoptosis and restored microvascular perfusion upon intervention. Of note, protective effects were mainly attributed to recovered osteogenic capacity rather than inhibited osteoclastic resorption. Serum PINP (N-terminal propeptide of type I procollagen), a gold-standard circulating biomarker of bone formation, was measured using Cloud-Clone mouse PINP ELISA kit (Cat. No. SEA957Mu). Elevated serum PINP biochemically validated enhanced osteogenesis when ACSS1 was ablated or ME2K94R was expressed in vivo, providing orthogonal readouts alongside imaging and histological results.

This work delivers a unified causal cascade for diabetes- and alcohol-provoked bone deterioration: metabolic stress → mtROS elevation → ISR-CEBPB-driven ACSS1 upregulation → mitochondrial acetyl-CoA overload → ME2 K94 hyperacetylation → malate-aspartate-shuttle failure → redox dyshomeostasis and suppressed osteogenesis. Genetic ablation of Acss1 or expression of non-acetylatable ME2K94R breaks this vicious pathological cycle and rescues bone-forming activity.

Several limitations deserve consideration. Discrepancies exist between mouse skeletal physiology and human bone biology. Long-term safety profiles for AAV-based bone-targeted gene therapy remain to be established, and additional acetylation substrates downstream of ACSS1 require further investigation. Beyond bone, this“nutrient-substrate-mitochondrial-acetylation-stem-cell-fate” framework may inspire investigations into cartilage, tendon and other stem-cell populations. Clinically, circulating acetate and PINP might serve as combinatorial biomarkers for early-stage metabolic bone-disease risk stratification before substantial bone-mass loss occurs.

By pinpointing ACSS1-driven mitochondrial acetylation as a central driver of metabolic bone loss, this study advances mechanistic understanding of diabetic and alcoholic skeletal complications and proposes gene-therapy-oriented therapeutic avenues. Reliable quantification of circulating bone-formation markers enabled by Cloud-Clone immunoassays delivers essential biochemical validation for pre-clinical skeletal research. These findings lay groundwork for future translational studies targeting acetate-mitochondrial-acetylation signalling to prevent or treat metabolic-associated osteoporosis.

SuKi Duan

CLOUD-CLONE CORP

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Nature Communications|ACSS1 Triggers Mitochondrial Acetylation Storm to Drive Bone Loss in Diabetes and Alcohol Exposure News Provided By CLOUD-CLONE CORP November 16, 2026, 07:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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