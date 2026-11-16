XI'AN, SHAANXI, CHINA, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The stratum corneum - the outermost layer of the epidermis - follows the well-known“brick-and-mortar” skin-barrier model. Corneocytes act as bricks, and intercellular lipids serve as mortar. Among these lipid components, ceramides occupy roughly 50% of total weight, paired with cholesterol (~25%) and free fatty acids (15-20%). Human skin naturally generates at least nine ceramide subclasses including Ceramide NP /NS, AP/AS and EOP/EOS, varying in sphingoid-base chain length and fatty-acid saturation. Ceramide Complex simulates human skin physiology by mixing multiple ceramide subtypes, cholesterol and free fatty acids at a biomimetic ratio near 3:1:1. Unlike single-component ceramide raw materials, this compound reproduces the native skin lipid matrix for genuine barrier restoration, rather than superficial moisturization only.A 2022 cosmetic dermatology clinical research evaluated formulations containing 3% and 5% Ceramide Complex on volunteers with dry Sensitive Skin. Test results indicated skin hydration rose significantly within one-hour post-application and maintained hydration performance for up to 8 hours. After continuous 14-day usage, the test group achieved30-50% reduction in TEWL (Transepidermal Water Loss) compared against blank control sample, meanwhile skin hydration level increased by approximately 40%. Another double-blind controlled trial demonstrated that multi-lipid ceramide complex could raise ceramide content inside stratum corneum by 52% after 8-week topical use. This evidence proves externally-applied Ceramide Complex can integrate into epithelial lipid bilayer instead of merely sitting on skin surface.Ceramide depletion triggered by aging, UV exposure, harsh surfactants or mucosal micro-trauma will break down ordered multilamellar lipid lamellae. Once this microstructure collapses, TEWL increases sharply, which is the core evaluation index for barrier damage in dermatological studies. Damaged barriers allow irritants and microbes to penetrate epithelial tissue more easily. Research shows the triple-ingredient combination (ceramides-cholesterol-fatty acids) delivers far better repairing efficiency than ceramide used alone. The blended lipids co-deposit on corneocyte surfaces, reconstruct lamellar bilayer structure and accelerate barrier recovery.Vulvar mucosa is far thinner than facial skin without dense stratum corneum protection, possessing weaker self-repair capability. Clinical observation shows friction or pH disturbance may push mucosal TEWL higher by over 60% versus healthy mucosa. Formulas added with biomimetic Ceramide Complex help lower excessive TEWL and stabilize epithelial cell junctions, relieving dryness, burning and sensitivity. This is why more and more formulators select Ceramide Complex for intimate lubricants and vulvar care products, besides conventional facial skincare and body-care goods.We supply Ceramide Complex in two mainstream commercial forms: milky emulsion and transparent aqueous solution. Emulsion grade disperses easily in cream and lotion systems for facial barrier-repair skincare. Transparent liquid variant fits aqueous essence, body serum and especially intimate lubricant formulas. Though powder-grade is optional for special solid formulation projects, liquid forms remain the most popular options for cosmetic and intimate-care manufacturers.Our Ceramide Complex series undergoes strict laboratory quality control for consistent composition, low heavy-metal and microbial indexes, and good compatibility with common cosmetic auxiliary materials. It complies with global cosmetic raw-material regulations, suitable for both general skincare and mucosa-contact intimate finished products. We can provide samples, complete technical documents including TDS, COA, MSDS as well as formulation suggestions whether customers run small-batch formula trials or large-scale mass manufacturing.As consumer demand for gentle, barrier-repair personal-care products keeps growing, Ceramide Complex becomes a high-value functional ingredient helping brands create differentiated end-products for sensitive-skin and intimate-care markets. If you are searching for stable-quality Ceramide Complex cosmetic raw material, please feel free to reach out to us for documents and sample support.

Xi'an Aoge Biotech Co., Ltd.

Xi'an Aoge Biotech Co., Ltd.

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Understanding Ceramide Complex: How It Protects Skin and Mucosal Barriers News Provided By Globalso November 16, 2026, 07:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Manufacturing



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