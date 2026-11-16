Joan Carles Ampurdanes

Experienced finance leader joins Peli to strengthen regional financial planning, business partnership and strategic decision-making.

- Stephan Corti, Chief Commercial Officer at Peli ProductsBARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Peli Products, S.L.U. has appointed Joan Carles Ampurdanes as its new EMEAI Director of Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A). His appointment strengthens Peli's regional finance leadership as the company continues to develop its financial capabilities in support of its growth strategy.Joan Carles brings more than 20 years of international finance and controlling experience across the United States, Latin America and Europe. He joins Peli from Linde, where he most recently served as Director of FP&A for a US-based business, following several regional and European finance leadership roles.Throughout his career, Joan Carles has built extensive expertise in strategic planning, financial analysis and business partnering, alongside productivity and transformation initiatives. He also brings a strong track record of leading multicultural teams within complex matrix organisations, aligning financial priorities with wider business objectives.In his new role, Joan Carles will lead FP&A across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India (EMEAI). Working closely with business and functional leaders, he will focus on strengthening financial insights, enhancing decision-making and supporting the execution of Peli's regional growth strategy.“Joan Carles brings a valuable combination of international experience, financial expertise and a collaborative approach to business partnership. His leadership will help us turn financial insights into clear priorities and actions, supporting our teams as we deliver on our regional growth ambitions,” said Stephan Corti, Chief Commercial Officer at Peli Products.The appointment marks an important step in the development of Peli's finance organisation, reinforcing regional alignment and closer collaboration between finance and the wider business to support long-term value creation.About PELIPeli Products is the European Headquarters of Pelican Products, Inc., the global manufacturer known for high-performance protective cases, advanced lighting solutions and rugged equipment designed for professionals operating in demanding environments. With expanded manufacturing capability in Europe, PELI continues to strengthen its support for customers across the region through local operations, global expertise and a focus on quality, resilience and innovation.

Anna Smith

Peli Products, S.L.U.

+ +34 93 467 4999

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Peli appoints Joan Carles Ampurdanes as EMEA Director of FP&A News Provided By Peli Products, S.L.U. November 16, 2026, 07:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing



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