MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 16 (IANS) The Special Director General (SDG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sandeep Khirwar, said on Monday that the force has heightened alert across Jammu and Kashmir after the November 11 attack in Kulgam district.

The Special DG told some reporters that the CRPF has heightened alert throughout the union territory, after three of its personnel were injured in the attack.

The officer said the security agencies have gathered leads about those involved in the attack. He said efforts are underway to identify and bring the attackers to justice, while maintaining that operational details could not be disclosed at this stage.

Asked whether the attackers had been identified, he said security agencies had gathered very good clues and were pursuing them.

“We are taking action against the people who were behind this attack, and we will bring them to justice,” he said.

He told IANS, "The situation is under control. Yes, we have launched operations and will continue our operations because we have got some... we made some headway, we've got some leads... which we are hopeful we will be able to see through to the culmination, to the logical end. And our jawans, all the force that we have, we have told them all to maintain their operational discipline, follow SOPs, and maintain alertness."

Three CRPF personnel were injured after terrorists opened fire at a security checkpoint in Akhran near Mir Bazar in Kulgam district on November 11.

Within less than 24 hours of the Kulgam attack, terrorists killed two special police officers (SPOs) identified as Babi Chand and Yashpal Kumar in Kishtwar district. The two SPOs were reportedly on their way to join the Army during an anti-terrorist operation.

There has been mounting criticism after these two attacks on the official claims that terrorism had ended in Jammu and Kashmir or that it was breathing its last in the union territory.

Ruling National Conference (NC) president and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah said those claiming to have brought normalcy to J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 were wrong.

Senior BJP leader and leader of opposition (LOP) in the Assembly, Sunil Sharma, has questioned the very wisdom of sending two SPOs armed with a.303 rifle and an INSAS rifle into the deep forest to fight terrorists, whose number was not even known.