(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New market analysis by fäm Properties highlights investment across luxury villas, apartments and emerging residential areas
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Dubai, UAE, 16th November 2026 : Dubai's luxury real estate sector recorded AED77.93 billion in developer off-plan sales of homes priced above AED5 million in the first ten months of 2026, a new market report revealed today.
An analysis of Dubai Land Department data by fäm Properties shows that buyers paid an average of AED12.1 million for 6,441 villas, apartments and townhouses in the primary market between January and October.
Developers also sold 533 ready luxury homes amounting to AED7.37 billion over the same period, taking overall luxury sales to AED85.30 billion from 6,974 transactions.
Villas accounted for 57% of off-plan developer luxury sales value, with 3,384 transactions amounting to AED44.45 billion, compared with 2,513 apartment sales worth AED 29.67 billion.
Investment was spread across every level of the luxury market, with the AED5-10 million bracket recording the highest volume and value of sales, at 4,114 transactions worth AED27.54 billion.
Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said:“The luxury market continues to demonstrate its resilience, with investors showing sustained confidence in Dubai's long-term future as one of the world's leading real estate destinations.”
At the top of the luxury market, 13 apartments priced above AED100 million sold for a combined AED2.42 billion, at an average price of AED186.5 million.
In the AED50-100 million segment, 50 villas, 48 apartments and two townhouses accounted for AED6.41 billion in sales at an average of AED64.1 million per property. Meanwhile, 1,495 homes priced between AED10-20 million generated AED20.85 billion, while the AED20–50 million segment recorded 719 transactions worth AED20.71 billion.
The report shows strong investment in some of Dubai's emerging residential areas, led by Al Yelayiss 5, which recorded 949 developer sales above AED5 million, the highest of any area in the city. Of these, 370 transactions were recorded in Salva, a luxury community within The Heights, Emaar Properties' master-planned residential development.
Ready-property sales averaged AED13.8 million during the first ten months, with the highest-value transactions including a villa at La Mer worth AED350 million and another at Palm Jumeirah valued at AED260 million.
DUBAI DEVELOPER LUXURY OFF-PLAN SALES JANUARY-OCTOBER 2026
|
| Total sales value
| Transactions
| Average price
| ALL LUXURY SECTORS
|
|
| Total
| AED 77.93B
| 6,441
| AED 12.1M
| Apartments
| AED 29.67B
| 2,513
| AED 11.8M
| Villas
| AED 44.45B
| 3,384
| AED 13.1M
| Townhouses
| AED 3.81B
| 544
| AED 7.0M
| AED5-10M
|
|
| Total
| AED 27.54B
| 4,114
| AED 6.7M
| Apartments
| AED 11.68B
| 1,776
| AED 6.6M
| Villas
| AED 13.03B
| 1,836
| AED 7.1M
| Townhouses
| AED 2.82B
| 502
| AED 5.6M
| AED10-20M
|
|
| Total
| AED 20.85B
| 1,495
| AED 13.9M
| Apartments
| AED 6.41B
| 475
| AED 13.5M
| Villas
| AED 14.17B
| 1,000
| AED 14.2M
| Townhouses
| AED 265.9M
| 20
| AED 13.3M
| AED20-50M
|
|
| Total
| AED 20.71B
| 719
| AED 28.8M
| Apartments
| AED 6.06B
| 201
| AED 30.2M
| Villas
| AED 14.07B
| 498
| AED 28.3M
| Townhouses
| AED 578.7M
| 20
| AED 28.9M
| AED50-100M
|
|
| Total
| AED 6.41B
| 100
| AED 64.1M
| Apartments
| AED 3.09B
| 48
| AED 64.4M
| Villas
| AED 3.18B
| 50
| AED 63.6M
| Townhouses
| AED 139.8M
| 2
| AED 69.9M
TOP SIX AREAS FOR DEVELOPER SALES ABOVE AED5M
| AED100M+
|
|
| Total
| AED 2.42B
| 13
| AED 186.5M
| Apartments
| AED 2.42B
| 13
| AED 186.5M
TOP SIX PROJECTS FOR DEVELOPER SALES ABOVE AED5M
| Area
| Transactions
| Al Yelayiss 5
| 949
| Me'Aisem Second
| 566
| Dubai Islands
| 472
| Al Yufrah 1
| 374
| Saih Shuaib 1
| 355
| Palm Jebel Ali
| 288
| Project
| Transactions
| Salva, The Heights
| 370
| Lunaya, Saih Shuaib 1
| 355
| Serro 2, The Heights
| 355
| Mareva 2, The Oasis
| 272
| Mareva, The Oasis
| 257
| Serro, The Heights
| 224
Ends
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