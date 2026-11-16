Rajasthan Panchayat Elections Underway with Many Candidates Contesting

Voting for Sarpanch and Ward Panch elections is underway in Rajasthan on Monday. In Fatehpur, 141 candidates remain in the fray for the Sarpanch position. Of these, the highest number of candidates, 11, are contesting in Beswa Gram Panchayat. Bibipur Chhota, Dabdi, Mandela Bada, and Nayabas Gram Panchayats have the lowest number of candidates, two each. 87,215 voters will cast their votes at 96 booths. There are a total of 240 Ward Panch wards in the 28 Gram Panchayats in the area. Ward Panchs have been elected unopposed in 166 of these wards, while elections will be held in the remaining 74 wards. Necessary arrangements have been made at polling stations, and security arrangements have also been completed.

In Ramgarh Shekhawati, 120 candidates are contesting in 23 Panchayats, the lowest in the third Ramgarh Shekhawati. SDM Phoolfakar said that out of 216 wards of Gram Panchayats, 181 Panchs were elected unopposed. Villagers of Ramsisar Gram Panchayat have elected Sayer Kanwar as Sarpanch unopposed. About 20 days ago, the villagers held a meeting, and it was unanimously decided to elect an unopposed Sarpanch. Maximum nine candidates in the Gram Panchayats are in Dhandhan, while five in Bagas, three in Dadunda, seven in Dewas, five in Godiya Bada, three in Gudarwas, seven in Hetamsar, seven in Kayamsar, three in Khotia, five in Nari, six in Nethwa, seven in Palas, six in Rohal, two in Ruknsar, eight in Sahabsar, two in Sahnusar, six each in Shekhisar, Tajsar, Takhalsar, Thedi, four in Thimoli, five in Tihawali, and two candidates are in the fray in Tihay. In the Sikar district, Sarpanchs and Panchs will be elected today for 123 Panchayats. 704 candidates are contesting in Sikar district. The polls in Sikar are significant as Lakshamangarh in the district is Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara's constituency.