A video purportedly showing a heated altercation between SpiceJet passengers and airline staff has gone viral on social media. In the video, it is said that customers physically assault and mistreat employees. During the altercation, some passengers are also heard referring to them as "chor" (thieves).

According to reports, the event happened after a flight delay that left passengers irritated and uneasy. The precise airport where the altercation took place is still unknown, though.

During a heated argument, a customer can be heard yelling insults at airline employees in the widely shared video. Additionally, the passenger is purportedly seen accusing the staff members of being "chor" and engaging in violent altercations with them.

As additional passengers and employees become embroiled in the dispute, the altercation seems to intensify. During the conversation, one of the airline employees can also be seen responding furiously.

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According to reports, the altercation broke out after a flight delay caused inconvenience to passengers. Travelers may naturally become irritated by delays, but the event has once again raised awareness of conflicts between passengers and ground crew amid operational difficulties.

The precise location of the encounter and the events leading up to the confrontation have not yet been independently determined. We are awaiting more information, such as if the airline has acknowledged the occurrence.

Not The First Time It Has Happened

SpiceJet has previously come under fire for incidents involving conflicts between travelers and airline staff. More recently, a SpiceJet flight cancelation at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport in November 2026 is said to have sparked another altercation; footage of the incident shows customers fighting with security guards and airline employees.