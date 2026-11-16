Prince William and Kate Middleton have given Mumbai a royal shoutout after arriving in India for a three-day visit centred on the 2026 Earthshot Prize. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a series of photographs from the Maximum City on Instagram on Monday, November 16, offering followers a glimpse of their first stop in the country.

The royal couple captioned their Instagram photo carousel "Hello Mumbai, Namaste Mumbai", instantly drawing attention from social media users. The pictures showcased some of Mumbai's most recognisable sights, including the historic Rajabai Clock Tower near Oval Maidan, the city's iconic black-and-yellow autorickshaws and a sweeping view of its skyline.

William and Kate also shared a message on their Instagram Stories, saying they were "delighted to be in India".

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A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

The couple arrived in Mumbai for the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize, an environmental initiative founded by Prince William in 2020. The awards ceremony, scheduled for November 17, will be held in India for the first time. It recognises innovative solutions to major environmental challenges, including climate change, air pollution and biodiversity loss.

During their Mumbai visit, the royal couple are scheduled to participate in engagements highlighting sustainability, climate action, green innovation and youth leadership. They are also expected to interact with environmental innovators and young changemakers working towards a sustainable future.

Following their Mumbai engagements, William and Kate will travel to New Delhi, where they are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This marks the second joint visit to India for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Their previous visit took place in 2016, when they travelled to India and Bhutan. During that trip, they also visited Mumbai and participated in a friendly cricket match with Sachin Tendulkar at Oval Maidan.

The latest Instagram pictures have offered a glimpse of the royal couple's arrival, while their three-day itinerary is expected to bring together environmental initiatives, cultural engagements and prominent personalities from India and the United Kingdom.