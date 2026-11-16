Report Says Netanyahu Camp Weighs Unity Deal Without Ben-Gvir’s Party
(MENAFN) Associates of caretaker Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have signaled to the team of Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot that they would accept a unity government that excludes National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s party, an Israeli daily newspaper reported Sunday.
The paper said Netanyahu’s aides told Eisenkot’s camp that Likud would not press for Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) to be included if talks on a broad coalition got under way. They also reportedly told figures in the Eisenkot bloc that Washington was demanding the party’s exclusion.
Likud denied sending any such messages.
Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Tally Gotliv said the report vindicated her party’s warnings about Netanyahu’s intentions, in remarks carried by the newspaper.
“What’s new? We said during the campaign that the prime minister was seeking a unity government with Eisenkot without Otzma Yehudit,” she said.
The reported offer cuts against Netanyahu’s campaign pledge to keep his alliance with right-wing partners intact, among them Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
Netanyahu has been pushing for a unity government while Eisenkot works to assemble a coalition capable of ending his rule. Eisenkot has said Likud could join a government under his leadership only if it accepts his stated principles and severs ties with extremist political forces.
President Isaac Herzog formally tasked Eisenkot with forming a government on Nov. 8. Neither camp can govern alone: Eisenkot’s bloc holds 48 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, Netanyahu’s bloc holds 53, and Arab parties hold 19.
The paper said Netanyahu’s aides told Eisenkot’s camp that Likud would not press for Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) to be included if talks on a broad coalition got under way. They also reportedly told figures in the Eisenkot bloc that Washington was demanding the party’s exclusion.
Likud denied sending any such messages.
Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Tally Gotliv said the report vindicated her party’s warnings about Netanyahu’s intentions, in remarks carried by the newspaper.
“What’s new? We said during the campaign that the prime minister was seeking a unity government with Eisenkot without Otzma Yehudit,” she said.
The reported offer cuts against Netanyahu’s campaign pledge to keep his alliance with right-wing partners intact, among them Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
Netanyahu has been pushing for a unity government while Eisenkot works to assemble a coalition capable of ending his rule. Eisenkot has said Likud could join a government under his leadership only if it accepts his stated principles and severs ties with extremist political forces.
President Isaac Herzog formally tasked Eisenkot with forming a government on Nov. 8. Neither camp can govern alone: Eisenkot’s bloc holds 48 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, Netanyahu’s bloc holds 53, and Arab parties hold 19.
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