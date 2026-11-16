ECO Mobility Delivers Record Quarterly Revenue And 21% PAT Growth In Q2 FY27
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, November 16, 2026: ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited (“ECO Mobility” or“Company”), one of the largest chauffeur-driven managed mobility providers to corporates in India, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 ended on September 30th, 2026.
Commenting on the overall performance of the Company, Mr. Rajesh Loomba, Chairman and Managing Director, ECO Mobility said,“Q2 FY27 marks a strong recovery in profitability for ECO Mobility, alongside sustained business growth. We delivered our highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹2,345.06 Mn, registering a 10.9% sequential growth. EBITDA increased 27.9% quarter-on-quarter to ₹279.49 Mn, with EBITDA margin expanding by 158 basis points to 11.9%. Profit After Tax grew 21.4% year-on-year to ₹177.32 Mn.
Our growth continues to be driven by healthy business volumes and expanding customer relationships. Trip volumes increased 15% year-on-year to 1.58 million, taking our total trips for H1 FY27 beyond 3 million. During the quarter, we onboarded 72 new clients, compared with 67 in the corresponding period last year, taking our active client base to 1,538. We also expanded our presence to 160 cities, supported by a network of over 20,500 vehicles.
The improvement in profitability reflects our continued focus on cost efficiencies and operating leverage. With a scalable operating platform, strong enterprise relationships and a debt-free balance sheet, we remain well positioned to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities while maintaining our focus on sustainable and profitable growth.”
Performance Highlights for the second quarter ended September 2026:
Revenue from Operations for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹2,345.06 Mn, registering a growth of 9.48% YoY and 10.94% QoQ. For H1 FY27, revenue grew 12.79% YoY to ₹4,458.78 Mn.
EBITDA for Q2 FY27 increased by 13.78% YoY and 27.93% QoQ to ₹279.49 Mn, with EBITDA margin improving to 11.92%, compared with 11.47% in Q2 FY26 and 10.34% in Q1 FY27. H1 FY27 EBITDA stood at ₹497.98 Mn, growing 7.27% YoY, with a margin of 11.17%.
Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹177.32 Mn, registering growth of 21.40% YoY and 21.87% QoQ, with a PAT margin of 7.44%. H1 FY27 PAT increased by 15.72% YoY to ₹322.82 Mn.
The Company maintained a debt-free balance sheet, with cash and investments of ₹1,256.11 Mn (Includes Mutual fund amounting to ₹ 243.37 Mn for which redemption requests had been initiated; however, the redemption proceeds received subsequently as per the settlement process) and net worth of ₹2,826.69 Mn as on September 30, 2026.
Operational Highlights for the quarter ended September 2026:
Completed approximately 1.58 million trips during the quarter, a growth of ~15% YoY and ~7% QoQ. For H1 FY27, trips crossed 3 million, up ~21% YoY.
ETS contributed 58% and CCR contributed 42% of revenue during the quarter.
Onboarded 72 new clients during the quarter, compared with 67 in Q2 FY26 and 61 in Q1 FY27, taking the active client base to 1,538.
Expanded pan-India presence to 160 cities, having added 9 new cities during the quarter.
Owned and vendor-operated fleet grew to approximately 20,500 vehicles as on September 30, 2026, up ~12% YoY, with around 95% of the fleet vendor-operated under the Company's asset-light model.
EV fleet increased to 475 vehicles, compared with 460 vehicles at the end of Q1 FY27 and 338 vehicles a year ago.
Around 50% of revenue continued to come from customers associated with ECO Mobility for more than five years.
Strategic Developments during the quarter:
Launched the ECO Mobility B2C app for premium chauffeur-driven car rentals for android and apple.
Continued to build distribution for the SIXT partnership under the exclusive India GSA arrangement.
Shareholders approved the final dividend of ₹2.38 per equity share for FY26 at the 30th Annual General Meeting held on September 21, 2026.
About ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited:
Founded in 1996, ECO Mobility (Previously known as Eco Rent A Car) is the largest chauffeur driven mobility provider, to corporates in India, managing simple car rental to complex passenger transportation logistics. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of providing chauffeured car rentals (“CCR”) and employee transportation services (“ETS”) and has been providing these services to corporate customers, including Fortune 500 and BSE 500 companies in India, individuals, Travel and Tourism companies, event and wedding organizers and Hotels for more than 29 years. The Company has a Pan-India presence in 160 cities through own vehicles and vendors. ECO Mobility also addresses the global car rental requirements of its corporate customers, through its global network of vendors with the capability of providing CCR and Self-Drive services in over 100+ countries. The Company operates a fleet of more than 20,500, economy to luxury cars, mini vans and luxury coaches. The company also provides specialty vehicles such as luggage vans, limousines, vintage cars and vehicles for accessible transportation for people with disabilities
Commenting on the overall performance of the Company, Mr. Rajesh Loomba, Chairman and Managing Director, ECO Mobility said,“Q2 FY27 marks a strong recovery in profitability for ECO Mobility, alongside sustained business growth. We delivered our highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹2,345.06 Mn, registering a 10.9% sequential growth. EBITDA increased 27.9% quarter-on-quarter to ₹279.49 Mn, with EBITDA margin expanding by 158 basis points to 11.9%. Profit After Tax grew 21.4% year-on-year to ₹177.32 Mn.
Our growth continues to be driven by healthy business volumes and expanding customer relationships. Trip volumes increased 15% year-on-year to 1.58 million, taking our total trips for H1 FY27 beyond 3 million. During the quarter, we onboarded 72 new clients, compared with 67 in the corresponding period last year, taking our active client base to 1,538. We also expanded our presence to 160 cities, supported by a network of over 20,500 vehicles.
The improvement in profitability reflects our continued focus on cost efficiencies and operating leverage. With a scalable operating platform, strong enterprise relationships and a debt-free balance sheet, we remain well positioned to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities while maintaining our focus on sustainable and profitable growth.”
Performance Highlights for the second quarter ended September 2026:
Revenue from Operations for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹2,345.06 Mn, registering a growth of 9.48% YoY and 10.94% QoQ. For H1 FY27, revenue grew 12.79% YoY to ₹4,458.78 Mn.
EBITDA for Q2 FY27 increased by 13.78% YoY and 27.93% QoQ to ₹279.49 Mn, with EBITDA margin improving to 11.92%, compared with 11.47% in Q2 FY26 and 10.34% in Q1 FY27. H1 FY27 EBITDA stood at ₹497.98 Mn, growing 7.27% YoY, with a margin of 11.17%.
Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹177.32 Mn, registering growth of 21.40% YoY and 21.87% QoQ, with a PAT margin of 7.44%. H1 FY27 PAT increased by 15.72% YoY to ₹322.82 Mn.
The Company maintained a debt-free balance sheet, with cash and investments of ₹1,256.11 Mn (Includes Mutual fund amounting to ₹ 243.37 Mn for which redemption requests had been initiated; however, the redemption proceeds received subsequently as per the settlement process) and net worth of ₹2,826.69 Mn as on September 30, 2026.
Operational Highlights for the quarter ended September 2026:
Completed approximately 1.58 million trips during the quarter, a growth of ~15% YoY and ~7% QoQ. For H1 FY27, trips crossed 3 million, up ~21% YoY.
ETS contributed 58% and CCR contributed 42% of revenue during the quarter.
Onboarded 72 new clients during the quarter, compared with 67 in Q2 FY26 and 61 in Q1 FY27, taking the active client base to 1,538.
Expanded pan-India presence to 160 cities, having added 9 new cities during the quarter.
Owned and vendor-operated fleet grew to approximately 20,500 vehicles as on September 30, 2026, up ~12% YoY, with around 95% of the fleet vendor-operated under the Company's asset-light model.
EV fleet increased to 475 vehicles, compared with 460 vehicles at the end of Q1 FY27 and 338 vehicles a year ago.
Around 50% of revenue continued to come from customers associated with ECO Mobility for more than five years.
Strategic Developments during the quarter:
Launched the ECO Mobility B2C app for premium chauffeur-driven car rentals for android and apple.
Continued to build distribution for the SIXT partnership under the exclusive India GSA arrangement.
Shareholders approved the final dividend of ₹2.38 per equity share for FY26 at the 30th Annual General Meeting held on September 21, 2026.
About ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited:
Founded in 1996, ECO Mobility (Previously known as Eco Rent A Car) is the largest chauffeur driven mobility provider, to corporates in India, managing simple car rental to complex passenger transportation logistics. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of providing chauffeured car rentals (“CCR”) and employee transportation services (“ETS”) and has been providing these services to corporate customers, including Fortune 500 and BSE 500 companies in India, individuals, Travel and Tourism companies, event and wedding organizers and Hotels for more than 29 years. The Company has a Pan-India presence in 160 cities through own vehicles and vendors. ECO Mobility also addresses the global car rental requirements of its corporate customers, through its global network of vendors with the capability of providing CCR and Self-Drive services in over 100+ countries. The Company operates a fleet of more than 20,500, economy to luxury cars, mini vans and luxury coaches. The company also provides specialty vehicles such as luggage vans, limousines, vintage cars and vehicles for accessible transportation for people with disabilities
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment