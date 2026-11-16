MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 16 (Petra) – Royal Jordanian convened a meeting of its international station managers on Monday, attended by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Dr. Imad Hijazin alongside representatives from the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) and the Jordan Hotels Association, to strengthen cooperation and unify promotional efforts aimed at attracting more visitors to the Kingdom.

According to a JTB statement, discussions focused on expanding the "Discover Jordan" initiative by marketing local hotels, services, and tourism experiences, launching joint promotional campaigns and travel packages, and leveraging digital marketing and technology to reach target international markets.

Hijazin underscored the importance of close coordination among Royal Jordanian station managers, JTB representatives, the hotels association, and Jordanian embassies abroad under a unified action plan to enhance Jordan's competitiveness, increase tourist arrivals, and boost hotel occupancy rates.

//Petra// AA