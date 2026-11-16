MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 16 (Petra) – Jordan will pitch a major urban gas distribution investment opportunity at the Jordan-EU Investment Conference 2026, set to convene next Thursday under Royal patronage at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center at the Dead Sea.

The project aims to develop an integrated gas distribution utility across Amman and Zarqa, expanding Jordan's existing high-pressure gas infrastructure to serve residential, industrial, and commercial consumers through new city gate stations, medium- and low-pressure networks, and end-user connections.

Plans include constructing two main stations in Zarqa and Sahab, supported by 142 kilometers of 16-bar carbon steel pipelines for large consumers and grid supply, 440 kilometers of 4-bar polyethylene pipelines for small industrial users, and over 11,000 kilometers of 100-millibar polyethylene pipelines for residential households, alongside pressure regulators, metering systems, and conversion infrastructure.

//Petra// AA