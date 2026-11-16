MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 16 (Petra) – Jordan will pitch an investment opportunity to develop domestic gas processing and transmission infrastructure in the Risha area during the Jordan-EU Investment Conference 2026, set to convene next Thursday under Royal patronage at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center at the Dead Sea.

Highlighted alongside the phased Amman-Zarqa urban gas distribution project serving households and businesses, the Risha initiative forms part of a broader strategic push to expand Jordan's clean energy infrastructure and unlock commercial financing for domestic natural gas processing and transport.

Designed as an integrated midstream project to enable the commercial marketing of rising output from the Risha gas field, the development centers on a newly constructed processing facility that will refine raw Risha gas to pipeline-grade quality. A proposed 277-kilometer, 36-inch transmission pipeline will then link the field directly to the domestic Jordanian gas market and the Arab Gas Pipeline.

//Petra// AA