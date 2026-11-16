Jordan National Football Team To Face Australia In Doha Friendly Tuesday
AMMAN, Nov. 16 (Petra) – The Jordan national football team will face Australia in a friendly match at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, as part of preparations for upcoming fixtures.
Jordan's 24-man squad for the match includes Abdullah Al-Fakhouri, Ahmad Juaidi, Murad Al-Falouji, Yazan Al-Arab, Abdullah Nasib, Mohammad Abu Al-Nadi, Ahmad Abd Rabbo, Ahmad Assaf, Anas Badawi, Mohannad Abu Taha, Mohammad Abu Hasheesh, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Ibrahim Saadeh, Yousef Qashi, Ghaith Al-Madadha, Amer Jamous, Ali Azaizeh, Musa Al-Taamari, Mohammad Abu Zraiq, Ali Olwan, Mohammad Abu Ghosh, Odeh Al-Fakhouri, and Mahmoud Mardi.
Jordan, runners-up in the previous edition, were drawn into Group B for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup alongside Uzbekistan, Bahrain, and North Korea. The tournament will be held in Saudi Arabia from December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028.
//Petra// AA
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