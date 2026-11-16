MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 16 (Petra) – Uzbekistan is looking to build a comprehensive digital partnership with Jordan spanning e-government, artificial intelligence, IT services, and startups, Uzbek Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov said, describing digital technology as the most promising avenue for expanding bilateral ties.

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Shermatov noted that shared strengths–including young tech talent, IT service exports, and close ties with Gulf markets–create strong potential for complementary cooperation.

He added that aligning both nations' digital agendas is timely, as both governments have set 2028 as the target horizon for their next phase of e-government development, with Jordan's 2026–2028 digital transformation strategy closely intersecting with Uzbekistan's push to modernize public services and digital infrastructure.

Shermatov said His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Samarkand on August 25–26 last year, and his talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, injected fresh momentum into bilateral relations. He explained that economic complementarity pairs Jordan's Arabic-language digital capabilities and large pool of ICT graduates with Uzbekistan's expansive market, competitive operating costs, and growing AI and data center infrastructure.

On e-government, Shermatov pointed out that both countries are advancing unified service portals, digital identities, and proactive public services through Jordan's Sanad platform and Uzbekistan's Single Portal of Interactive Public Services alongside its OneID system. He proposed signing a memorandum of understanding between the two digital ministries to formalize cooperation in e-government, digital infrastructure, AI, and talent development.

Highlighting Uzbekistan's digital growth, Shermatov said the country's unified public services portal offered 934 services as of October 1–up from 60 in 2017–serving 17.2 million registered users, while OneID has reached 16.7 million users.

Meanwhile, companies registered at IT Park Uzbekistan surpassed 4,200 this year compared to 147 in 2017, including over 1,200 foreign-capital firms and more than 1,200 exporters employing around 58,000 people. Resident firms generated $2.8 billion in revenue last year, while national ICT service exports hit $1 billion and exceeded $930 million in the first nine months of this year alone.

Shermatov said Jordan can serve as a gateway for Uzbek tech firms entering Arab markets, while IT Park Uzbekistan can act as a Central Asian hub for Jordanian IT and outsourcing companies. He called for linking the park with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship's "Jordan Source" program to enable joint bids for contracts in the Gulf and broader regional markets.

In artificial intelligence, the minister stressed the importance of developing Arabic and Uzbek datasets and digital tools, pairing Uzbek computing power with Jordanian Arabic-language expertise. He noted ongoing Uzbek initiatives, including the "Five Million AI Leaders" program launched in partnership with the United Arab Emirates and a 12-megawatt green AI data center being built with Saudi Arabia's DataVolt.

Turning to the startup ecosystem, Shermatov said Uzbekistan climbed 19 spots to rank 79th globally in this year's StartupBlink index–posting the world's highest annual ecosystem growth rate at over 225 percent and earning the "Country of the Year" title.

Uzbekistan's Startup Base platform currently hosts over 1,600 startups with combined investments exceeding $400 million. Starting in 2027, the "Land of Startups" program will offer a $5 million fund for 25 winning startups establishing operations in Uzbekistan, and Shermatov expressed hope to see Jordanian participation alongside a dedicated Jordanian pavilion at ICT Week Uzbekistan 2027.

Highlighting human capital as a shared pillar, Shermatov noted that Jordan graduates more than 45,000 university students annually, with ICT majors accounting for 22 percent and women making up 51 percent of ICT graduates.

He added that digital cooperation builds on tangible milestones already achieved, including establishing a joint business council, convening the inaugural intergovernmental commission meeting, launching direct flights between Amman and Tashkent, and attracting Jordanian-capital companies to IT Park Uzbekistan.

To facilitate market entry, Uzbekistan provides Jordanian firms with one-stop-shop services for remote company registration, tax setup, and bank account openings, alongside export-oriented incentives covering hiring, training, office space, and equipment costs. Qualified foreign specialists, investors, and founders can also obtain a multiple-entry IT Visa valid for up to three years–renewable inside Uzbekistan without a separate work permit–with family visas and relocation support provided through the Softlanding service.

Acting as regional gateways, Uzbekistan and Jordan can unlock markets neither could easily access alone, Shermatov said, affirming Tashkent's readiness to submit a practical roadmap to Jordan's Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship for phased implementation across e-government, AI, and private-sector market expansion.

//Petra// AA