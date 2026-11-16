MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

Starting at 18:00 on November 15, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 158 Shahed attack UAVs (77 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parodiya decoy drones launched from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), as well as Chauda and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Monday, November 16, air defense had shot down or suppressed 131 drones.

Hits were recorded at 19 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at 11 locations.

Russians hit energy facilities in Cherkasy region, causing power outages

As Ukrinform reported, a woman was killed and two other people were injured in a Russian attack in the Khortytskyi district of Zaporizhzhia. The enemy struck an infrastructure facility with a drone.