By Alimat Aliyeva

A grand anniversary concert titled“Anniversary Night” was held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on November 15 to mark the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani Radio and the 70th anniversary of Azerbaijani Television.

Arzu Aliyeva, head of the Baku Media Center, attended the celebratory event.

The programme opened with the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Rovshan Mammadov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company, addressed the audience and read out a congratulatory letter sent by President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the anniversaries.

The artistic programme featured performances by some of Azerbaijan's most prominent artists and musical ensembles. People's Artists, Honoured Artists and the Rast group entertained the audience with a selection of musical performances. The Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble added a special touch to the evening with its performance.

Renowned Latvian singer Laima Vaikule also took to the stage as a special guest of the anniversary concert.

The event also offered a nostalgic journey through the history of Azerbaijani broadcasting, as prominent television presenters shared their memories and experiences from the early days of television and radio.

Films produced using AzTV's extensive archival footage were screened during the evening. Audiences were also treated to scenes from some of the television station's most iconic productions, which have remained memorable for generations of viewers.

The spectacular anniversary celebration concluded with performances by Azerbaijan Television's 100-member choir and People's Artist Zeynab Khanlarova.