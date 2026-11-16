MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Two oil tankers attempting to pass through the southern section of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran considers an unauthorized passage, have struck naval mines, triggering several explosions, according to a statement by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The incident reportedly occurred several hours ago as the vessels were attempting to transit the waterway with the support of the US military.

"Following the explosions, major fires broke out aboard the two oil tankers," the IRGC said in its statement.

The latest incident came shortly after two other oil tankers reportedly struck mines and exploded overnight.

According to the IRGC, a total of six oil tankers have struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz since the previous day. The vessels subsequently sank, while the explosions caused pollutants to spread along the coastline and into the waters of the strait, the statement added.

The IRGC said Iran's actions were a response to the US military's naval blockade and violations of Iranian regulations governing the Strait of Hormuz. It warned that strict measures would be taken against oil tankers violating these rules.

Tehran also issued a warning to oil companies, saying that mines had been laid along the southern shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated again on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first such US military action since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran on the same day.

In response, Tehran began targeting US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a near standstill.