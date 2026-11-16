MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Apex Footwear Limited more than doubled its profit in the July-September quarter of 2026, supported by higher sales revenue.

The footwear manufacturer reported a 105 percent year-on-year increase in profit to BDT 5.13 crore in the first quarter, according to a price-sensitive disclosure.

Revenue grew around 14 percent to BDT 551 crore compared with the same period a year earlier.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) climbed to BDT 2.61 from BDT 1.27 in July-September 2025. Apex attributed the improvement to higher net sales revenue and profit after tax.

Net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) also increased, reaching BDT 62.35 during the quarter, up from BDT 58.06 a year earlier.

The company said cash generated from sales grew faster than payments for operating expenses and taxes, contributing to the rise in operating cash flow per share.

Apex shares gained 3.80 percent to close at BDT 166.70 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

DSE data showed that sponsors and directors held 30.07 percent of the company's shares as of October 31, 2026. Public investors and institutions held the remaining stake.

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