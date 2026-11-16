MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) have discussed expanding joint efforts to protect the Caspian Sea ecosystem, including through closer cooperation between littoral states and international organizations, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Alibek Kuantyrov and UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen on November 15 on the sidelines of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

The parties discussed priority areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNEP, as well as prospects for strengthening their partnership in addressing current environmental and climate challenges.

Particular attention was paid to the international negotiations on a global agreement to combat plastic pollution. The sides exchanged views on the work of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee and emphasized the importance of continuing constructive dialogue to develop effective international solutions.

Cooperation on protecting the Caspian Sea ecosystem was another key topic. Kuantyrov stressed the need to intensify joint efforts, coordinate the efforts of interested countries and international organizations, and develop practical cooperation to protect the marine environment and preserve biodiversity in the Caspian region.

The meeting also addressed methane emission reduction. Kazakhstan shared its experience in implementing measures to cut methane emissions and highlighted the importance of further international cooperation and the exchange of best practices in this area.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of strengthening Kazakhstan's cooperation with UNEP through projects supported by the Global Environment Facility (GEF). The parties noted the need to ensure the timely and effective implementation of projects that have already been approved and to promote new joint initiatives.