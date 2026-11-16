MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have signed two joint declarations to enhance ecosystem resilience, promote sustainable landscape management and establish a regional early warning system for forest fires in Central Asia during a high-level event titled "Regional Cooperation for Enhancing Landscape Resilience in Central Asia," held on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye on November 14.

According to Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, the event brought together representatives of Central Asian countries, international organizations and development partners to discuss regional cooperation on ecosystem restoration, biodiversity conservation, land degradation prevention and climate resilience.

The first declaration focuses on applying nature-based solutions to improve sustainable landscape management and strengthen ecosystem resilience. The second provides for the establishment of a regional forest fire early warning system.

The signing of two additional joint declarations involving Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan is also envisaged.

Participants emphasized that environmental challenges in Central Asia, including land degradation, forest fires, the spread of invasive species, biodiversity loss and growing pressure on protected areas, require coordinated regional responses, joint monitoring and cross-border cooperation.

The discussions also highlighted the RESILAND CA+ Regional Program, supported by the World Bank. The initiative aims to restore degraded landscapes, promote sustainable natural resource management and strengthen climate resilience across Central Asia.

The regional component of the program is coordinated by the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia (CAREC), which facilitates cross-border cooperation, knowledge exchange and the implementation of joint environmental initiatives.

Participants noted that the declarations could provide a basis for coordinated regional mechanisms to address environmental threats, expand the use of nature-based solutions and develop practical projects with the support of international partners and financial institutions.

The agreements reflect growing efforts by Central Asian countries to address shared environmental challenges through regional cooperation and coordinated climate action.