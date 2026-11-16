MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Kuwait have addressed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in telecommunications and digital technologies, the Turkmen Embassy in Qatar reported.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Qatar Myratgeldi Seyitmammedov, Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva Nasser Alhayen, and Chairman of Kuwait's Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) Khalid Alzamel. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference in Doha.

According to the embassy, the discussions focused on developing cooperation in telecommunications and digital technologies, as well as strengthening coordination and engagement within international organizations.

Notably, Turkmenistan and Kuwait established diplomatic relations on January 13, 1995. Their cooperation has developed across political, trade, economic and humanitarian areas, with both countries maintaining contacts bilaterally and through international organizations.

A major step in strengthening the bilateral framework was made during the official visit of then Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Kuwait in March 2018. The two countries signed a package of 10 documents covering trade, economic and technical cooperation, the establishment of a joint intergovernmental commission, cultural ties and political consultations. The package also included a memorandum between Turkmengaz State Concern and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, as well as cooperation documents involving the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.