Stell is Estonia's largest privately owned integrated building maintenance company and one of the market leaders (by 2025 revenue). The company employs around 1,500 people and has branches in seven cities across the country. In 2025, Stell recorded revenue of EUR 42.1 million, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of EUR 3 million, and net profit of nearly EUR 1.3 million.

Together with Stell's management team, Civinity is acquiring shares held by the company's current principal shareholders, who are private investors. Upon completion of the transaction, management's stake in Stell will increase from around 9% to 49%. The managers will continue to run the company.

“We are entering Estonia alongside managers who are increasing their own investment in the company. They know their customers and will continue to oversee day-to-day operations. We will contribute our experience in expanding businesses and working with international clients. With teams in all three Baltic States, we will be able to maintain our clients' networks of buildings across the region,” says Deividas Jacka, founder and Chairman of the Board of Civinity.

The transaction would increase Civinity Group's pro forma revenue to EUR 163 million and pro forma EBITDA to nearly EUR 13 million.

One group serving customers from Vilnius to Tallinn

Stell serves business customers and apartment owners' associations. The company manages and maintains buildings, provides cleaning and grounds maintenance services, and advises on energy efficiency.

With Stell joining the Group, Civinity's building maintenance companies in Lithuania and Latvia will be joined by an organisation serving customers throughout Estonia. Retail chains and managers of office or industrial properties will be able to deal with a single group for the maintenance of buildings located in several countries. This will make it possible to align service quality requirements and obtain comparable information about work carried out at different properties. Day-to-day services will be organised by local teams.

For customers in Estonia, the partnership would also offer a wider choice of services. Stell could draw on the Group's engineering project experience, digital building management solutions and energy efficiency solutions. Specific opportunities for expanding services would be assessed together with local management.

Stell to retain its name and management team

Following the acquisition, Stell's name, brand, organisational structure and customer service arrangements will remain unchanged. The company will continue operating under its current name in Estonia.

Increasing management's stake to 49% is consistent with Civinity's model of investing alongside the management teams of the companies it acquires. The Estonian team will remain responsible for local operations and will be involved in planning further growth.

“We want to continue growing Stell, which is why we are increasing our stake and will remain in charge of the company. Customers will continue to work with the team they know. At the same time, we will be able to draw on Civinity's engineering expertise and technology solutions. It matters to us that these help make building maintenance easier to organise and give customers a clearer picture of the work being carried out,” says Mikk Sillamaa, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of Stell.

Negotiations under way in Finland and Sweden

Civinity believes the acquisition would make it the largest building maintenance services group in the Baltic region and the only Lithuanian-owned company in this segment operating in all three Baltic States.

The Group's ambition is to become a strong building maintenance group in Northern Europe. It is assessing further acquisition opportunities in Estonia and is already in negotiations over potential investments in Finland and Sweden. Once the Stell acquisition is completed, Civinity could plan further expansion together with the Estonian company's management.

The value of the Stell transaction is not being disclosed. Part of the acquisition is expected to be financed using proceeds from Civinity's ongoing bond offering.

A former ISS business

Stell's history dates back to 1995, when the cleaning services company ESS Puhastusteenused was founded in Estonia. From 2005 to 2019, it belonged to the international ISS Group and operated under the name ISS Eesti. Following the acquisition of the business by Estonian investors, the Stell brand was introduced in 2020.

As part of the ISS Group, the company benefited from international expertise in organising services. It subsequently developed its operations under an Estonian management team, which would now own almost half of the company's shares.

“ISS remains a model for me of how to organise building maintenance across different countries and work with the largest clients. That is why the opportunity to acquire a former ISS business together with its local managers also has personal significance for me. The experience accumulated by Stell will be important to us as we expand into other markets,” says D. Jacka.

About Civinity Group

Civinity brings together businesses providing residential and commercial building maintenance, engineering and digital services. The Group operates in Lithuania, Latvia, the United Kingdom, Croatia and Slovenia. It employs 1,865 people, manages 95,000 residential units and maintains more than 5,000 commercial properties.





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