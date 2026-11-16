KBC Group: Information Regarding The Traditional Annual Capital Increase Reserved For Staff
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KBC GROUP – 16 November 2026 – information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserved for staff
Following information regarding the traditional annual capital increase of KBC Group NV reserved for staff is available on / corporate governance / leadership / Board of Directors: informatio, in the table 'Special reports of the Board' (only in Dutch):
- Report of the Board and related statutory Auditors' report concerning the disapplication of the preferential subscription right
Following information regarding the traditional annual capital increase of KBC Group NV reserved for staff is available on / corporate governance / leadership / Board of Directors: informatio, in the table 'Special reports of the Board' (only in Dutch):
- Report of the Board and related statutory Auditors' report concerning the disapplication of the preferential subscription right
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment