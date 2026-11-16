MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The free replay of the Nov. 5 session is posted at aigroundcrew/webinar.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grocapitus Investments founder and CEO Neal Bawa held a webinar on Nov. 5 titled "AI in Real Estate: 20 Live Demos. 0 Slides." It drew 1,189 sign-ups, and 423 people watched live.Bawa used no slide deck. He worked inside the apps Grocapitus runs on, starting with Alice, an AI chief of staff, and a Zoom command center that keeps a record of company meetings. Viewers also saw meeting prep pages and a tool that follows up when a call goes unanswered.Several of the apps watch Grocapitus itself. AI secret shoppers contact the company's own leasing teams and grade how they reply, and a system called Sentinel looks for problems across the company. A research agent reads 52 sources each morning before Bawa starts his day.On the market side he showed Market Magic AI, which scores 935 U.S. markets, an AI review of apartment listings, and a tracker built to keep loans and insurance policies from lapsing over a missed date."Most people use AI to ask it questions. We hand it one whole job and check the result," Bawa said. He told business owners to start the same way, with one task their staff repeats every week.The replay is free at aigroundcrew/webinar. AI Ground Crew, a Grocapitus partner company, builds similar systems for other businesses.About Grocapitus InvestmentsGrocapitus Investments buys, builds and operates apartment, townhome and self-storage properties in the United States. Founder Neal Bawa teaches what the company learns on the Multifamily University YouTube channel. More at grocapitus and grocapitusnews.About AI Ground CrewAI Ground Crew, a Grocapitus partner company, builds AI systems for operating businesses. More at aigroundcrew. AI Ground Crew is an independent company. Grocapitus has no ownership in it and is not responsible for its obligations.This release is for information only. It is not an offer to sell, or a request for an offer to buy, any security.

Media Relations

Grocapitus Investments

(408) 583-6015

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Grocapitus CEO Neal Bawa Runs 20 Live AI Demos With No Slides in Webinar That Drew 1,189 Sign-Ups News Provided By Grocapitus Investments, LLC November 16, 2026, 06:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.