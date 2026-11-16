QATAR, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shoppers in Qatar still have time to make the most of the White Wednesday Sale at Max Fashion, the leading value fashion brand in the Middle East and part of Landmark Group. The sale offers 25% to 50% off apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and kids, and runs until 30 November across Max Fashion stores in Qatar and online at maxfashion.Shoppers can choose from warm layers, everyday denim, wardrobe basics and outfits for the festive season at reduced prices. It is a timely chance for families to update their winter wardrobes while keeping to their budget.Commenting on the sale, Haroon Rasheed, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing at Max Fashion, said:“White Wednesday is about giving families more for their money. There are still a few weeks left for our customers in Qatar to enjoy savings across the season's range and shop for the whole family.”Shoppers can visit their nearest Max Fashion store in Qatar or shop online at maxfashion before the offers end on 30 November.

Meriam Perez

Marsaana Communications

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Max Fashion's White Wednesday Sale Continues In Qatar With 25% to 50% Off News Provided By Marsaana Communications November 16, 2026, 06:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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