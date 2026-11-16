Kalpakçılar Caddesi Model Sneaker

The Streets of Istanbul Sneakers - Kalpakçılar Caddesi Model

Silk Velvet Wall Tapestry before cutting for Sneakers Production

Handcrafted in Istanbul from vintage silk velvet tapestries, the collection seeks boutique and concept store partners in Türkiye and the United States.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Istanbul Trading Company Seeks Retail Partners in Türkiye and the United States for“The Streets of Istanbul” CollectionThe one-of-a-kind sneaker collection is handcrafted in Istanbul from vintage silk velvet wall tapestries.Istanbul Trading Company is seeking retail partnerships in Türkiye and the United States for The Streets of Istanbul, its collection of sneakers handcrafted in Istanbul from vintage silk velvet wall tapestries. The brand welcomes inquiries from boutiques, concept stores, and independent fashion retailers interested in offering the collection.Every pair is made from vintage silk velvet wall tapestries that once decorated homes. Their distinctive patterns, colors, and textures make each finished pair individual. Unlike traditional flat-woven kilims, these textiles have velvety surfaces, rich colors, and a light-reflecting finish. Istanbul Trading Company selects them through varied sources across Türkiye, including bazaars, local markets, antique shops, and private sellers. The textiles are believed to be Turkish in origin, though the provenance of each vintage piece cannot always be independently verified.A Collection Inspired by the Streets of IstanbulEvery model in The Streets of Istanbul is named after a street with personal significance for founder Lanelle Phillips. From İstiklal Caddesi to Güneşlibahçe Sokak amid Kadıköy's bustling markets, the names reflect her experiences, discoveries, and friendships in Istanbul. The company shares stories about each namesake street through product descriptions and social media, connecting the footwear with the city's culture and history.Retail Partnerships in Türkiye and the United StatesWith its offices located in Istanbul's historic Beyoğlu district and its manufacturing facilities based in Fatih, a bustling center of the city's leather and manufacturing industries, Istanbul Trading Company places great importance on the local Turkish customers and supporters who have contributed to the brand's development.The company aims to bring Turkish craftsmanship and traditional textile heritage to customers in Türkiye and abroad. The United States is its primary commercial market, with imports and U.S. fulfillment managed through its Miami operation.Istanbul Trading Company is seeking partnerships with boutiques, concept stores, and select independent retailers in both countries that value distinctive design and the stories behind the collection.“Every pair carries a piece of Istanbul's past onto today's streets. We see our collection not simply as a fashion product, but as designs that reflect Istanbul's culture and stories. We hope to work with boutiques and concept stores in both Türkiye and the United States that share this vision,” said Lanelle Phillips, founder of Istanbul Trading Company.Partnership inquiries: Retailers interested in carrying the collection are invited to contact the brand for wholesale terms and collection details. High-resolution product photography and a press kit are available upon request.About Istanbul Trading CompanyIstanbul Trading Company (İstanbul Constantinople Tekstil ve Ticaret Ltd. Şti.) is a footwear and accessories brand with offices in Beyoğlu and manufacturing facilities in Fatih, Istanbul. Its The Streets of Istanbul collection features sneakers handcrafted from vintage silk velvet wall tapestries.The company plans two further collections for winter and spring: The Anatolian Country, with boots and shoes made from vintage and antique Turkish kilims and handbags hand-crocheted by women in Avanos and Cappadocia; and The Silk Roads of Istanbul, with shoes and handbags made from Uzbek silk velvet hand-loomed textiles. U.S. commercial operations are handled through Florida-based Istanbul Trading International LLC. You can visit the website atPress and Partnership ContactLanelle M. Phillips | Founder, Istanbul Trading Company...Türkiye: +90 536 955 48 14 | United States: +1 305 497 9341| Instagram: @istanbultradingco

Lanelle Marie Phillips

Istanbul Trading International LLC

+1 3054979341

...

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Istanbul Trading Company Seeks Retail Partners for Turkish-Crafted Silk Velvet Sneakers News Provided By Istanbnul Trading Company November 16, 2026, 06:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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