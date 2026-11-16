Australia-founded online Japanese platform lets learners choose tutors based on their goals

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SuikaTalk, an online Japanese-learning platform founded in Australia, has grown to more than 70 tutors as of November 2026. Every tutor is interviewed by Japanese-language teaching professionals, who assess their knowledge and skills in teaching Japanese, their teaching experience and philosophy, and their communication skills.

SuikaTalk was founded by an online Japanese teacher. While teaching on other platforms, the founder met learners who had switched tutors repeatedly. Learners often said their previous tutors had brushed off their grammar questions as unimportant or had been unable to answer them. Many said they had spent considerable time and money looking for a teacher who could teach Japanese properly. SuikaTalk was built to shorten that search by putting teaching quality first.

SuikaTalk does not follow a fixed curriculum. Instead, each tutor's profile lists their areas of expertise and the learners they teach best, so learners anywhere in the world can choose a tutor who fits their goals, whether that is casual conversation, schoolwork, or advanced preparation for the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test (JLPT).

SuikaTalk also welcomes tutors who have experience teaching students with learning disabilities, and aims to make Japanese lessons accessible to learners with a range of needs.

Many tutors offer a free 30-minute trial lesson, so learners can get a feel for a tutor's teaching style before booking regular lessons.

Learn more at

Seijiro Inoue

SuikaTalk

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SuikaTalk Tops 70 Tutors, Each Interviewed by Japanese-Language Teaching Professionals News Provided By APOC Co., Ltd. November 16, 2026, 06:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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