Family-owned Anchorage tour company is one of 300 operators recognized worldwide, out of FareHarbor's 23,000 partners, for booking growth and guest satisfaction

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Welcome Anchorage Tours, a family-owned small-group and private tour company based in Anchorage, has received FareHarbor's inaugural Pinnacle Experience Award. FareHarbor provides booking software to more than 23,000 tour, activity and attraction operators. It named 300 winners worldwide in the award's first year.FareHarbor chose winners by two measures. The first was the strongest year-over-year growth in bookings and total transaction volume from July 2025 through June 2026. The second was a minimum 4.3 average guest rating on Google Reviews or Tripadvisor. Welcome Anchorage Tours holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor.James Bowers founded Welcome Anchorage Tours in 2023 as a solo operator. The company's revenue grew tenfold in 2024 and doubled again in 2025. It now runs year-round with a team of Alaskan guides. Its offerings are small-group day tours from Anchorage, cruise transfers between Anchorage, Seward and Whittier, private and custom tours, and a winter line that includes dog sledding at a working Iditarod kennel in Willow. The company's tour vans carry no more than 11 guests.The Pinnacle Experience Award is the company's second independent industry recognition in two years. In 2025 its Glacier View & Wildlife tour received a Viator Experience Award, which is based on guest reviews and booking performance."This award measures two things: whether more people are booking, and whether the people who already came are glad they did," said James Bowers, owner of Welcome Anchorage Tours. "We were never going to get the first one without the second. We read every review. When a guest takes the time to write one, that's how the next family finds us.""Growing is only worth it if a tour on the busiest day in July is the same tour we ran when I was the only guide," Bowers said. "That's why our vans still hold eleven people, and why we hire Alaskans who live here all year. It's also why the guide driving can still pull over when there's a moose on the shoulder.""Our clients create experiences that inspire people to explore, connect and make lasting memories," said Andrea Carini, CEO of FareHarbor, in the company's announcement of the award.Winners receive a digital badge, a commemorative certificate and a listing on FareHarbor's Pinnacle Experience Award page.Welcome Anchorage Tours is taking bookings for the 2026–27 winter season and summer 2027 at welcomeanchorage, or by call or text at 907-917-8687.About Welcome Anchorage ToursWelcome Anchorage Tours is a family-owned tour company based in Anchorage, Alaska. It offers small-group and private day tours, cruise transfers and multi-day itineraries across Southcentral Alaska. Founder James Bowers has lived in Alaska for more than 40 years and spent three decades as a high school educator before guiding full time. The company hires Alaskans as its guides and operates under a Special Use Permit with the Chugach National Forest. Learn more at welcomeanchorage.

Jennifer Christensen

SparkStory Marketing

+ +1 9073104300

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Welcome Anchorage Tours Receives FareHarbor's Inaugural Pinnacle Experience Award News Provided By SparkStory Marketing November 16, 2026, 06:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.