Bright Electric Services lighting installation in San Diego

Bright Electric Services Employee fixing ceiling light in San Diego Home

Bright Electric Services At Work Finishing upgrading a panel on a house

San Diego electrician now answers emergency calls day and night in Poway, Rancho Bernardo and 4S Ranch, with a 60 to 90 minute response on most calls.

- Spokesperson, Bright Electric ServicesSAN DIEGO, GA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bright Electric Services, a family owned electrical contractor based in San Diego, is expanding its 24/7 emergency electrical service across inland North County. Homes and businesses in Poway, Rancho Bernardo, 4S Ranch, Carmel Mountain, Scripps Ranch and Escondido can reach an on call electrician at any hour of the day, and the company aims to arrive within 60 to 90 minutes on most emergency calls.The timing follows the start of Santa Ana wind season. When fire risk climbs, SDG&E turns off power in high risk areas through what it calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Past shutoffs have cut power to portions of Poway, Rancho Bernardo and Escondido, and the utility started another round in early October 2026.Most homes come back on without trouble when the power is restored. Some don't. Bright Electric Services gets calls about breakers that won't reset, half a house still dark, lights that dim every time the air conditioner kicks on, and a burning smell coming from the panel. A lot of those calls come in at night or on a Sunday, when most small electrical shops in the area have their phones on voicemail.Older Homes, Original PanelsMuch of Rancho Bernardo and Poway was built between the 1960s and the 1980s. Plenty of those houses still run on the panel they were built with. Some are 100 amp panels sized for a house without central air, an EV in the garage or a hot tub out back. Others are Federal Pacific or Zinsco panels, two brands electricians have flagged for years because their breakers can fail to trip when they should.A homeowner usually finds out what kind of panel they have when something goes wrong. Bright Electric Services checks the panel on emergency calls and tells the homeowner what it found, so a repair that was supposed to fix a dead outlet doesn't hide a bigger problem behind the wall.“Most of the people who call us at night already know something is wrong. They just can't wait until Monday to deal with it,” said a spokesperson for Bright Electric Services.“Poway and Rancho Bernardo are a short drive for us. We'd rather be at someone's door in an hour than put them on a schedule three days out.”What Happens on an Emergency CallHomeowners can call (858) 299-5098 at any hour. On site, the electrician finds the fault, makes the home safe, and explains the repair and the price before starting the work.Homeowners should call an electrician right away if they notice any of the following:A breaker that trips again right after it is resetOutlets or switch plates that feel warm or show scorch marksA buzzing sound or burning smell near the electrical panelPart of the house without power while the neighbors have theirsLights that flicker or dim when a large appliance turns onIf there is smoke or an open flame, homeowners should leave the house and call 911 first.More Than Emergency WorkOutside of emergency calls, Bright Electric Services handles electrical panel upgrades, Level 2 EV charger installation, whole home wiring and rewiring, indoor and outdoor lighting, outlet and switch work, and whole home surge protection. Many North County families are adding electric vehicles, heat pumps, induction ranges and battery storage to homes that were never wired for that much load, and that work usually starts with a panel upgrade.The company keeps a 4.9 star rating on Google. Homeowners can request service, book an appointment or ask for a quote at brightelectricservices.About Bright Electric ServicesBright Electric Services is a family owned residential and commercial electrical contractor based in San Diego. The company handles emergency repairs, panel upgrades, EV charger installation, wiring, lighting and surge protection for homes and businesses across North County, including Poway, Rancho Bernardo, 4S Ranch, Carmel Mountain, Scripps Ranch and Escondido.

Bright Electric Services

Bright Electric Services

+1 858-299-5098

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