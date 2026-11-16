Customapparel online custom clothing platform

Explore customizable clothing from affordable essentials to premium apparel, with a wide range of styles, fits, materials, and decoration options.

- Patrik Puustinen, Founder of Mediawear Custom ApparelESPOO, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mediawear Custom Apparel, a Finnish custom clothing specialist founded in 2010, announces the relaunch of Customapparel, its dedicated online platform for printed and embroidered clothing originally launched in 2013.To make ordering custom clothing faster and more transparent, the redesigned platform introduces an interactive online design tool and instant pricing on product pages. Customers can upload logos or artwork in PNG, JPG, PDF, AI, EPS, or SVG format, position, scale, and rotate designs across front, back, and sleeve placements, and see live visual previews, print dimensions, and calculated unit prices. Final pricing is confirmed following quotation review. Customers who already have a finished digital proof or mockup can also submit it directly.The platform also features a smart brand-color search, allowing customers to find garments matching their company's visual identity using HEX, RGB, CMYK, or Pantone codes, or colors extracted from an uploaded logo. Advanced filters and a quote basket simplify comparing products by fit, fabric weight, material, and price before submitting a single quotation request.The relaunch makes Customapparel a comprehensive destination for customizable clothing, bringing together over 3,500 styles from more than 30 international and Nordic brands. The extensive selection includes Haglöfs, Helly Hansen, Stanley/Stella, Neutral, Cottover, Nimbus, Tee Jays, Craft, Cutter & Buck, Clique, Flexfit, Atlantis Headwear, Beechfield, Russell Athletic, SOL'S, B&C Collection, James Harvest, Tenson, Berkeley, Roly, Printer, J. Harvest & Frost, D.A.D, Oltex, Westford Mill, Thule, and Untagged Movement, among others.Customers can explore garments across different styles, fits, fabrics, colors, and price ranges, from affordable promotional basics to premium corporate apparel and contemporary fashion. The catalog covers T-shirts, oversized and regular-fit hoodies, sweatshirts, polo shirts, jackets, vests, shirts, knitwear, technical sportswear, workwear, aprons, children's clothing, caps, beanies, tote bags, and backpacks. The selection also includes premium outdoor clothing and accessories from renowned brands such as Haglöfs and Helly Hansen, featuring winter jackets, lightweight insulated jackets, down jackets, parkas, waterproof shell jackets, fleece jackets, and backpacks.Responsible textile choices have been central to Mediawear's approach since 2010. Today, nearly 2,000 styles in the collection contain organic cotton, recycled polyester, or other recycled fibers. Brands such as Neutral and Cottover offer organic cotton apparel supported by internationally recognized certifications, including Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and Fairtrade. Their collections also feature additional environmental, social responsibility, and textile safety certifications. Stanley/Stella offers garments certified under GOTS and the Global Recycled Standard (GRS), depending on their material composition. The catalog includes products associated with certifications and standards such as GOTS, GRS, Fairtrade, EU Ecolabel, Nordic Swan Ecolabel, SA8000, and OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100. Applicable certifications vary by brand and product.Mediawear offers multiple garment decoration methods to accommodate different designs, quantities, materials, and budgets. Traditional screen printing and embroidery remain the most popular techniques, providing durable results and professional finishes. Screen printing is particularly suitable for larger orders, while embroidery is widely used for premium branded clothing, including jackets, polo shirts, caps, and sweatshirts. Modern methods, including Direct-to-Film (DTF) printing and Heat Transfer Vinyl (HTV), provide additional flexibility for detailed graphics, multicolored artwork, personalized names, and smaller orders.Orders start from just 10 pieces, with the flexibility to combine sizes and colors. Typical delivery times are two to three weeks across Finland, with personal service available in Finnish, Swedish, and English."Our goal has always been to offer more than basic promotional clothing. We want customers to find quality garments that look good, feel comfortable, and suit their individual needs," says Patrik Puustinen, Founder of Mediawear Custom Apparel. "With over 3,500 apparel styles, more than 30 brands, and our new design and pricing tools, customers can explore products, visualize their logos, and compare costs before requesting a quote."The company is also developing e-commerce and group ordering capabilities for future release, aiming to simplify coordinated apparel purchases for businesses, schools, sports clubs, and organizations.

Patrik Puustinen

Mediawear Custom Apparel

+358 20 7107470

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Mediawear Custom Apparel Relaunches Customapparel with Over 3,500 Customizable Apparel Styles from 30+ Brands News Provided By Mediawear Custom Apparel November 16, 2026, 06:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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