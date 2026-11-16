Golden Power Electric Lighting Install in Riverside Home

Golden Power Electric Kitchen Lighting Install in Riverside Home

Golden Power Electric Install in Riverside Home

Riverside electrician answers emergency calls day and night through Santa Ana shutoff season in Riverside, Corona, Norco, Jurupa Valley and Moreno Valley.

- Spokesperson, Golden Power ElectricRIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Golden Power Electric, a residential and commercial electrical contractor based in Riverside, is offering 24/7 emergency electrical service across western Riverside County for the Santa Ana wind season. Homeowners and businesses in Riverside, Corona, Norco, Jurupa Valley and Moreno Valley can reach an on call electrician at any hour, including nights, weekends and holidays.Santa Ana winds usually hit the Inland Empire between October and March. When fire risk is high, Southern California Edison can turn off power in high risk areas through Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Shutoffs in January 2025 cut power to tens of thousands of Riverside County customers, including areas near Jurupa Valley and Moreno Valley. In past years, Edison has shut off power to Riverside County customers on Thanksgiving Day.Two Utilities, One ProblemRiverside is one of the few cities in Southern California with its own electric utility. Homes inside city limits get their power from Riverside Public Utilities, while much of the surrounding area, including Norco, Corona and Jurupa Valley, is served by Southern California Edison. Many Riverside residents assume an Edison shutoff can't reach them. The city itself warns that RPU customers can still lose power during an Edison shutoff, and that those outages can last for days.When the power comes back, most homes are fine. Some aren't. Golden Power Electric gets calls about breakers that won't reset, part of a house that stays dark after the rest of the street is back on, outlets that stopped working, and burning smells near the panel. Those calls rarely come during business hours."After a shutoff, people call us at night because their neighbors have lights and they don't," said a spokesperson for Golden Power Electric. "Most of the time it's something in the panel or a tripped circuit that won't hold. We'd rather fix it that night than leave a family without heat or a working fridge until Monday."What Happens on an Emergency CallHomeowners can call (951) 777-9965 at any hour. A licensed Golden Power Electric electrician comes out, finds the fault and makes the home safe first. The electrician explains what failed and what the repair costs before starting the work. If an older panel is the real problem, the company can handle a full electrical panel upgrade, including the permit and inspection with the City of Riverside or Riverside County.Homeowners should call an electrician right away if they notice any of the following:. Part of the house without power while the neighbors have theirs. A breaker that trips again right after it is reset. A burning smell, buzzing or heat coming from the electrical panel. Outlets or switch plates that feel warm or show scorch marks. Lights that flicker or dim when the heater or a large appliance turns onIf there is smoke or an open flame, homeowners should leave the house and call 911 first. Anyone who sees a downed power line should stay at least 30 feet away and call 911 and the utility.Getting Ready for a ShutoffGolden Power Electric suggests a few steps for Riverside County homeowners this season. Sign up for outage alerts from Riverside Public Utilities or Southern California Edison, depending on who serves the home. Unplug computers, TVs and other electronics before a planned shutoff. When the power comes back, turn on large appliances like the air conditioner, the pool pump and the dryer one at a time.If a breaker trips when the power returns, reset it once. If it trips again, leave it off and call an electrician. Forcing a breaker back on can overheat the wiring behind it.Homeowners using a portable generator should never plug it into a wall outlet. Power fed back through an outlet can travel out to the utility lines and injure crews working to restore service.Older Panels and Bigger LoadsMany homes in Riverside, Arlington and La Sierra were built decades ago and still run on their original 100 amp panels. Those panels were never sized for central air, an electric vehicle, a pool pump and a home office all running at the same time. A shutoff and restart is often when a tired panel finally shows its age.Golden Power Electric handles panel upgrades from 100 amps to 200 amps for homeowners who are adding electric vehicles, heat pumps, solar or battery storage. The company also handles Level 2 EV charger installation, including a load check on the existing panel first, so the charger can run without tripping the main breaker. Riverside Public Utilities customers can ask about the utility's separate rate for EV charging before the charger goes in.More From Golden Power ElectricAlong with emergency calls and panel work, Golden Power Electric handles electrical troubleshooting, wiring and rewiring, lighting, outlets and switches, and commercial and industrial electrical work for businesses, property managers and general contractors across the Inland Empire.The 24/7 line covers businesses too. A restaurant that loses a walk in cooler, a shop with half its lights out, or a warehouse with a dock door that won't run after a shutoff can't wait for Monday. Golden Power Electric sends an electrician to get the business back to working order and schedules any larger repair for a time that keeps the doors open.The company has more than 240 reviews on Google. Homeowners and businesses can request service or ask for a quote at goldenpowerus.About Golden Power ElectricGolden Power Electric is a licensed residential, commercial and industrial electrical contractor based at 11801 Pierce St, Suite 200, in Riverside, California. The company provides 24/7 emergency service, electrical repair, panel upgrades, EV charger installation, wiring, lighting and commercial electrical work across Riverside, Corona, Norco, Jurupa Valley, Moreno Valley and the surrounding Inland Empire.

Golden Power Electric Office

Golden Power Electric

+1 951 777 9965

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