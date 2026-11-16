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Premier Electrical Services now answers emergency electrical calls day and night in Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Westminster and Seal Beach.

- Spokesperson, Premier Electrical ServicesHUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Electrical Services, a residential and commercial electrical contractor based in Huntington Beach, is expanding its 24/7 emergency electrical service to cover more of west Orange County. Along with Huntington Beach, homeowners and businesses in Fountain Valley, Westminster, Seal Beach and Sunset Beach can now reach an on call electrician at any hour of the day or night, including weekends and holidays.The expansion comes ahead of the holiday season, the stretch of the year when home electrical systems carry the most load. Space heaters come out on cold nights. Holiday lights go up along the roofline and the front yard. Ovens, extra refrigerators and garage freezers run for hours on Thanksgiving and the weeks after. In a newer home that is rarely a problem. In an older one, it is often the week a breaker starts tripping or an outlet starts to smell.Huntington Beach Homes and Their WiringMuch of Huntington Beach was built in the 1960s and 1970s, when the city grew faster than almost anywhere in the county. Many of those homes still run on their original 100 amp electrical panel. Some built between the mid 1960s and the early 1970s were wired with aluminum branch circuits, which were common for a few years when copper prices were high.Aluminum wiring is not dangerous by itself when it is installed and maintained correctly. The trouble is at the connections. Aluminum expands and contracts more than copper as it heats and cools, and over decades the connections at outlets, switches and breakers can loosen. A loose connection heats up every time it carries a load. That is why an outlet behind a space heater or a string of holiday lights can go from working fine to warm, discolored or smoking."A lot of our night calls in Huntington Beach start with someone plugging in a space heater the first cold week of the year," said a spokesperson for Premier Electrical Services. "The heater isn't the problem. It's a fifty year old connection inside the wall that was never meant to carry that much for that long."What Happens on an Emergency CallHomeowners can call (949) 800-7196 at any hour. A licensed electrician comes out, finds the fault and makes the home safe first. Then the electrician explains what failed and what the repair will cost before any work starts. In homes with aluminum wiring, that can mean repairing the connections with approved connectors rated for aluminum and copper. When an older panel is the real problem, Premier Electrical Services can handle a full electrical panel upgrade, including the permit and the inspection with the City of Huntington Beach.Homeowners should call an electrician right away if they notice any of the following:. An outlet or switch plate that feels warm to the touch. Scorch marks, discoloration or a burning plastic smell near an outlet. A breaker that trips again right after it is reset. Lights that flicker or dim when a heater or large appliance turns on. Part of the house without power while the neighbors have theirsIf there is smoke or an open flame, homeowners should leave the house and call 911 first.Safer Holidays at HomePremier Electrical Services suggests a few simple steps for the season. Plug space heaters straight into a wall outlet, never into a power strip or extension cord, and keep them on a circuit without other large loads. Use outdoor rated extension cords and plug holiday lights outside into GFCI protected outlets. Turn lights off at night and when no one is home. If a breaker trips, reset it once. If it trips again, leave it off and call an electrician, because a breaker that keeps tripping is doing its job.Homeowners who are not sure what kind of wiring they have can look at the cable jacket in the attic or garage, where "AL" or "ALUMINUM" is often printed. An electrician can also check during any service call.Emergency Service for BusinessesThe same 24/7 line covers commercial calls. Restaurants, shops and offices along Beach Boulevard, Main Street and Brookhurst Street can't wait until Monday when a walk in cooler loses power or half the lights in a dining room go out on a Friday night. Premier Electrical Services sends an electrician to find the fault, get power back to what the business needs to stay open, and schedule any larger repair for a time that doesn't close the doors.Panel Upgrades and EV ChargersOutside of emergency work, a growing share of Premier Electrical Services' jobs are planned upgrades. Homeowners in Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley and Westminster are adding electric vehicles, heat pumps, induction ranges and solar to houses that were wired for a much smaller load. Most of those projects start with a panel upgrade from 100 amps to 200 amps.The company also handles Level 2 EV charger installation, including a load check on the existing panel before the charger goes in, so the charger and the rest of the house can run at the same time without tripping the main breaker.Premier Electrical Services has more than 350 reviews on Google from customers across Huntington Beach and the surrounding cities. Homeowners can request service or ask for a quote at premierelectricals.About Premier Electrical ServicesPremier Electrical Services is a residential and commercial electrical contractor based at 18377 Beach Blvd, Suite 222, in Huntington Beach, California. The company provides 24/7 emergency service, electrical repair, panel upgrades, EV charger installation, wiring and rewiring, lighting and outlet work for homes and businesses in Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Westminster, Seal Beach and Sunset Beach.

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+1 949 800 7196,

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