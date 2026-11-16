GRANITE BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, organizations are rapidly adopting AI technologies. However, the security architectures and governance frameworks designed to protect their data are not evolving at the same speed.Defesio believes this growing gap presents a serious and increasingly urgent challenge for businesses, governments, and organizations responsible for protecting critical information.Recent incidents involving unauthorized AI agent activity, unexpected access to sensitive information, and disruptions to digital infrastructure highlight the potential risks associated with increasingly autonomous AI systems.Unlike traditional cyber threats, autonomous AI agents may be capable of interacting with enterprise systems, accessing databases, modifying records, and executing code through APIs. These capabilities can potentially allow AI agents to bypass security controls originally designed around human-driven access and decision-making.Imagine the consequences of a prolonged disruption to Microsoft 365 or other essential platforms that organizations depend on for their daily operations. Consider, too, the potential impact of widespread transportation or aviation disruptions caused by sophisticated AI-driven cyberattacks.These scenarios underscore an important question: Are our existing security architectures prepared for the next generation of AI-related threats?Defesio believes it is time for organizations to take proactive steps to protect themselves against the potential negative consequences of AI adoption.A New Approach: Making Critical Data Inaccessible to Unauthorized AIAt Defesio, we believe one promising approach is to fundamentally rethink how critical data is stored, accessed, and protected.One potential solution is to make sensitive data unreadable to unauthorized AI systems and agents, adding another layer of protection around the databases that contain an organization's most valuable information.Defesio is developing and offering solutions, including Emora, designed to help organizations protect sensitive information against unauthorized access and manipulation.Through these technologies, Defesio aims to help organizations transition their critical databases toward architectures that can better protect information from unauthorized AI access, malicious agents, and individuals who should not have permission to view or manipulate that data.A Call to Action for Organizations and GovernmentsThe CEO of Defesio believes the time has come for organizations and government institutions responsible for critical data to take this challenge seriously and begin implementing stronger protections.AI innovation offers enormous opportunities, but those opportunities must be accompanied by equally innovative security measures.The challenge is not to stop AI adoption. It is to ensure that security evolves alongside AI, rather than remaining one step behind.Defesio is ready to work with businesses, government institutions, and other organizations to help address these emerging challenges and build a more secure future in the age of autonomous AI.For more information, visit:.Defesio:.Emora:

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Defesio CEO Raises Concerns Over the Accelerating Pace of AI Adoption and the Growing Gap in Security Governance News Provided By Defesio LLC November 16, 2026, 06:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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